AI Video Generator: Create Stunning Videos with Ease
Effortlessly transform your scripts into dynamic, high-quality videos ready for social media, leveraging powerful text-to-video generation.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a 30-second social media ready video aimed at small business owners introducing a new service. The visual and audio style should be friendly and approachable, starring an engaging AI avatar delivering key benefits directly to the viewer. This will highlight HeyGen's powerful AI avatars feature for personalized video content.
Create an informative 60-second explainer video designed for new employees, simplifying a complex HR policy. Maintain a professional and clean visual style with clear on-screen text, supported by a reassuring voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and easy comprehension for all viewers, facilitating effortless creation.
Produce a captivating 50-second video for creative projects, telling a short, emotional story about overcoming a challenge. The visual style should be cinematic and atmospheric, using imagery to evoke mood, complemented by a heartfelt voiceover. This video will demonstrate HeyGen's robust voiceover generation for compelling storytelling.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Expand Course Creation.
Effortlessly generate numerous educational courses to reach a wider, global audience with engaging video content.
Enhance Training Effectiveness.
Leverage AI-powered videos to significantly increase learner engagement and improve knowledge retention in training programs.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create dynamic videos for my marketing campaigns?
HeyGen empowers you to create dynamic videos effortlessly for your marketing campaigns by transforming scripts into engaging visual stories with AI video generation. Leverage our tools to produce high-quality video content that captures attention.
What creative options does HeyGen offer for personalized video content using AI avatars?
HeyGen allows for extensive creative projects with personalized video content by utilizing lifelike AI avatars, also known as digital people. You can customize their appearance, voice, and speaking style to perfectly match your brand's narrative.
Can HeyGen transform text descriptions or static images into engaging video content?
Yes, HeyGen excels at turning your text descriptions into compelling text-to-video animations and converting static images into dynamic video content. This capability allows you to effortlessly create videos from existing assets.
How does HeyGen ensure the visual quality and style control of generated AI videos?
HeyGen ensures exceptional visual quality with options for 4K resolution and 60fps smooth motion, delivering professional-grade AI videos. Our robust style control features allow you to maintain consistent branding and achieve the desired aesthetic for every creative project.