Imagine creating a 30-second vibrant explainer video, targeting aspiring entrepreneurs, that vividly showcases a new product's benefits through dynamic kinetic typography. The visual style should be modern and energetic, complemented by an upbeat electronic soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's robust text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly animate your message, transforming your ideas into a polished animated text presentation ready for any platform.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to use a kinetic typography video maker

Easily create engaging videos with dynamic animated text and motion graphics using our online kinetic typography maker, no software required for stunning results.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Start your project by selecting a professional template from our diverse library of Templates & scenes designed for kinetic typography. Alternatively, begin with a blank canvas to build your video from scratch.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script
Paste your written content or directly type your script into the editor. Our online video editor facilitates quick input for your animated text.
3
Step 3
Apply Text Animation
Select from a variety of dynamic effects and styles to bring your text animation to life. Customize timing, speed, and transitions using our intuitive design tool.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your video by previewing and then leveraging our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to output your kinetic typography video in your preferred format and resolution.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating dynamic kinetic typography videos, allowing you to generate compelling animated text and motion graphics for various video creation needs with ease.

Inspiring Motivational Videos

Produce inspiring motivational videos using impactful kinetic typography to powerfully convey messages and uplift your audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of kinetic typography videos?

HeyGen transforms scripts into dynamic videos, allowing users to incorporate animated text and motion graphics with ease. While not a dedicated kinetic typography maker, its robust text-to-video engine enables creative visual storytelling through animated elements and customizable templates.

Is HeyGen an easy-to-use online platform for animated text?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an intuitive online video editor that requires no software installation, making it simple to add animated text and motion graphics directly from your browser. Its user-friendly design tool ensures fast editing and instant export for your video creation needs.

What kind of design options does HeyGen offer for animated typography?

HeyGen provides a variety of templates and a powerful design tool to customize your animated typography and motion graphics effectively. You can easily adjust styles, timing, and effects to match your brand, enhancing your overall video creation.

Can HeyGen assist YouTube creators in producing videos with text animation?

Yes, HeyGen is an excellent tool for YouTube creators looking to enhance their videos with engaging text animation and dynamic motion graphics. It streamlines the video creation process, offering instant export capabilities for quick and efficient content delivery.

