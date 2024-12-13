Create an engaging 60-second keynote summary video for busy tech professionals and investors, highlighting the most impactful announcements from a recent conference. The visual style should be modern and energetic, using dynamic transitions and clear on-screen text, accompanied by an upbeat, corporate audio track. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to quickly convert your key takeaways into a compelling visual narrative, ensuring Impactful Recaps that resonate with your audience.

Generate Video