AI Job Training Video Maker: Empower Your Workforce

Transform skill development and online training. Generate engaging instructional videos quickly with Text-to-video from script.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a dynamic 45-second microlearning video for professionals seeking to enhance their skill development. This concise online training module should employ HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to visually explain complex concepts with engaging graphics and an upbeat audio track, ensuring quick and effective knowledge transfer.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a short, impactful 30-second personal branding video for individuals looking to elevate their career management. Featuring a sophisticated AI avatar as your on-screen presenter, this video should convey your expertise and vision with a modern visual style and a friendly, professional voice, solidifying your online presence.
Example Prompt 3
Develop an informative 60-second employee onboarding video for new team members, introducing them to company culture and essential first steps. Ensure clarity and accessibility by incorporating HeyGen's Subtitles/captions, alongside a welcoming visual style and a reassuring voiceover, to create an inclusive and supportive training experience.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Job Readiness Video Maker Works

Create impactful and professional job readiness videos effortlessly to boost your career prospects with our intuitive AI video maker.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin by selecting from a library of professional Templates or inputting your script directly to lay the foundation for your training video. This streamlines your creation process.
2
Step 2
Add an AI Avatar
Enhance your message by selecting an engaging AI avatar to present your content. These lifelike presenters captivate viewers and deliver your script with clarity.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Captions
Personalize your video by utilizing Branding controls to add your logo, custom colors, and automatically generate accurate subtitles, ensuring a consistent and accessible experience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your high-quality video and effortlessly export it in various formats, making it ready to share on platforms for online training or professional networking.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Generate Dynamic Video Resumes and Personal Branding Clips

Quickly produce dynamic video resumes and personal branding clips for social media, helping job seekers stand out in the competitive market.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of job training videos?

HeyGen leverages AI avatars and Text-to-video capabilities to make professional training videos effortlessly. It's an ideal AI Job Training Video Maker for scalable employee onboarding and skill development.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating engaging training videos?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive set of tools, including customizable Templates, Voice-over generation, and automatic Subtitles/captions. You can easily create videos that are impactful and professional for online training.

Can HeyGen really generate high-quality training videos quickly?

Yes, with HeyGen's advanced AI video maker, you can transform text into polished training videos in minutes. Our platform streamlines the entire production process, from script to final video, using AI avatars.

How does HeyGen support branding within training content?

HeyGen offers extensive Branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company's logo and colors into your training videos. This ensures a consistent and professional look for all your e-learning and internal communications.

