Job Prep Video Maker: Land Your Dream Job Faster
Quickly create impactful practice interviews and stand out from the competition with seamless Text-to-video from script.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a 60-second dynamic recruitment video targeting HR professionals and recruiters, showcasing how quickly they can create compelling "recruitment videos" to attract top talent. Employ a modern, fast-paced visual style with upbeat background music. Emphasize the efficiency of HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to jumpstart their AI recruitment video creator process.
Develop a 30-second employer branding video aimed at C-suite executives and marketing teams, illustrating how powerful "employer branding videos" can be for showcasing company culture and values. The visual aesthetic should be polished and inspiring, using vibrant brand colors and an engaging, warm voiceover generated with HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" feature. This video should underscore how customizable branding helps attract top talent.
Design a 50-second tutorial for content creators and HR managers on transforming a simple script into a professional video using HeyGen as an "AI video maker". The visual and audio style should be clear and informative, focusing on the simplicity of the process. Demonstrate the seamless workflow of "Text-to-video from script" and how it streamlines content creation for various internal communications.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Interview Preparation Training.
Boost engagement and knowledge retention for interviewees with dynamic, AI-powered practice interview videos, making job prep more effective.
Develop Comprehensive Job Prep Courses.
Produce and distribute high-quality, AI-generated video courses on interview skills and career development, reaching a global audience easily.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance our recruitment videos with AI?
HeyGen's AI video maker empowers creative teams to produce engaging recruitment videos and employer branding videos. With customizable AI avatars and a library of video templates, HeyGen ensures a professional and consistent brand message to attract top talent.
Does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI recruitment videos?
Yes, HeyGen acts as a powerful AI recruitment video creator, allowing you to streamline the recruitment process. You can easily convert text-to-video from a script with realistic voiceover generation, significantly reducing production time and effort for your recruitment campaigns.
Can HeyGen be used as a job prep video maker for virtual interviews?
Absolutely, HeyGen serves as an innovative job prep video maker, enabling individuals to practice interviews and refine their responses. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation to create realistic virtual interview scenarios, building confidence for success in screening candidates.
What branding options does HeyGen offer for attracting top talent?
HeyGen provides extensive customizable branding features to help you attract top talent, including the ability to incorporate your logo and brand colors. Create compelling employer branding videos with custom AI avatars and video templates to showcase your company culture effectively.