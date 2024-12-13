Job Posting Video Maker: Attract Top Talent

Effortlessly create stunning recruitment videos that attract top talent using HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script capability.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine crafting a compelling 30-second recruitment video designed for small business owners and hiring managers, showcasing the unique culture of a growing startup. This video should blend friendly on-screen text with playful animations, set to an inspiring acoustic track. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional-looking video that makes the hiring process less daunting and more engaging for applicants.
Example Prompt 2
To truly create recruitment videos that resonate, develop a 60-second narrative aimed at corporate recruiters and marketing teams, highlighting a day in the life of an employee in a specific role. This professional and empathetic visual style, accompanied by a subtle orchestral score, should authentically convey the company's values. Incorporate a powerful call to action at the end, expertly delivered using HeyGen's Voiceover generation for a polished and persuasive appeal.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a vibrant 15-second employee recruiting video specifically for social platforms, targeting entry-level job seekers and young professionals. This fast-paced montage should feature quick cuts of diverse team members collaborating and enjoying workplace activities, accompanied by a trendy, energetic pop song. Ensure all key messages are reinforced with clear Subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen, making it accessible and impactful even without sound.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Job Posting Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging recruitment videos to attract top talent and showcase your company culture with our intuitive video maker.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start from Scratch
Begin your recruitment video project by selecting from a library of professional video templates or generating content directly from a script using our powerful Text-to-video from script capability.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Personalize your video with your brand's unique assets. Easily adjust text, add visuals, and integrate your company's logo using Branding controls (logo, colors).
3
Step 3
Enhance with Engaging Elements
Bring your message to life by adding professional voiceovers with Voiceover generation and incorporating AI avatars to represent your team or narrate key information. Include a clear call to action.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your recruitment video and optimize it for various platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Then, effortlessly export and share your creation to reach a wider audience.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspiring Employer Branding Videos

Develop impactful videos that communicate company culture and values, captivating audiences and attracting top talent to your organization.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create recruitment videos quickly?

HeyGen's AI-powered tools and extensive video templates enable you to rapidly create recruitment videos that stand out. As a leading recruitment video maker, HeyGen streamlines the entire process, allowing you to focus on attracting top talent.

What customization options are available for an employee recruiting video?

With HeyGen, you can fully customize your employee recruiting video using a drag-and-drop editor, adding text animations, and integrating your brand's specific elements. Access a rich media library to perfectly align your video with your company culture.

How can I effectively share my job posting video using HeyGen?

HeyGen allows you to easily export your job posting video in various aspect ratios, optimized for sharing across all major social platforms. Include a compelling call to action to guide candidates directly to your application page.

Does HeyGen's AI-powered job posting video maker save time?

Absolutely, HeyGen's AI-powered tools significantly reduce the time and effort required to produce high-quality videos. Our job posting video maker automates complex processes, enabling you to efficiently create engaging content that helps attract top talent.

