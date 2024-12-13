Job Posting Video Generator: Hire Faster with AI

Create engaging recruitment videos quickly. Transform text into captivating hiring content using our Text-to-video from script feature.

399/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 60-second informative job posting video using a professional video template, specifically aimed at experienced software engineers. The visual style should be clean and modern, featuring relevant on-screen text and a confident AI voice describing the technical challenges and company benefits. Leverage the text-to-video from script capability to seamlessly convert your job description into compelling video content, making it an effective job posting video generator for niche roles.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second inspirational hiring video for early career professionals, telling a brief story about growth within your company. The visual style should be aspirational and feature diverse stock media from the Media library/stock support, accompanied by a warm, encouraging AI voice. Ensure crystal-clear communication with automatically generated Subtitles/captions, transforming your recruitment message into a powerful piece of content creation with the help of an AI video generator.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 15-second, attention-grabbing recruitment video designed for social media feeds, targeting passive candidates with a vibrant and fast-paced visual style. Use concise text prompts to highlight key job benefits, incorporating subtle animations for visual flair. Optimize this quick overview for various platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ensuring maximum reach and impact for your hiring message.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Job Posting Video Generator Works

Easily transform your job descriptions into engaging recruitment videos using AI, attracting top talent with dynamic visuals and clear messaging.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by pasting your job description or writing a new script. Our AI video generator will analyze your text to prepare for video creation, ensuring your key messages are clear and concise.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your company or role. These lifelike digital presenters will deliver your job posting message with natural lip-sync and expressions.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Customize your recruitment video with your company's logo, colors, and background music using our branding controls. This ensures your video aligns perfectly with your employer brand identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Generate your final job posting video in various aspect ratios optimized for different platforms. Easily share your compelling video across social media and job boards to reach a wider audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Employer Branding with AI

.

Craft compelling and inspiring videos that showcase your company culture and values, effectively attracting motivated candidates to your job postings.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative content creation with AI?

HeyGen empowers users to generate compelling videos using realistic AI avatars and a wide array of customizable video templates. This streamlines the creative process, making professional content creation accessible for various needs.

What makes HeyGen an effective job posting video generator?

HeyGen simplifies creating engaging recruitment video content from text prompts, allowing you to quickly transform job descriptions into dynamic hiring videos. Its text-to-video generator capabilities are ideal for efficient talent acquisition marketing.

Can HeyGen generate AI voices and provide translations for videos?

Yes, HeyGen features an advanced AI voice generator that can read your script with natural-sounding voices and accurate lip-syncing. This includes robust support for translations, enabling you to reach diverse audiences globally.

Does HeyGen offer features for customizing videos for social media?

HeyGen provides a versatile video editor and branding controls, including logo and color customization, to tailor your content for various platforms. You can easily adjust aspect ratios and utilize video templates to optimize for social media engagement.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo