Job Post Video Generator: Recruit Top Talent Faster

Attract top candidates with stunning recruitment videos using professional "Templates & scenes".

Create a dynamic 45-second job post video for an HR manager, showcasing a vibrant office environment with upbeat, modern background music. This video should attract top talent by highlighting company culture, utilizing HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" for quick assembly, and appearing professional and inviting to potential candidates, acting as a powerful job post video generator.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an energetic 30-second marketing video for small business owners looking to promote their open positions on various social platforms. The visual style should be bright and positive, with a friendly, conversational voiceover generated through HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature, aiming to make recruitment feel approachable and exciting for job applicants.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an innovative 60-second recruitment video aimed at corporate recruiters, demonstrating how a recruitment video maker can modernize hiring. The video should feature a professional "AI avatar" delivering key company benefits with a clear, engaging "Voiceover generation" by HeyGen, set against sleek, minimalist graphics and a sophisticated, inspiring soundtrack to convey cutting-edge technology to passive job seekers.
Example Prompt 3
Design a concise 15-second social media video for marketing teams, featuring a strong call-to-action for a new job opening. The visual style should be bold and direct, using bright colors and sharp text, with an impactful, urgent audio track. Leverage HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize this dynamic clip for various social media platforms and ensure maximum reach for job seekers.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Job Post Video Generator Works

Create engaging recruitment videos effortlessly to attract top talent and boost your employer brand across social platforms.

Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a variety of professional video templates designed specifically for job posts, or begin with a blank canvas to build your video. This step utilizes HeyGen's Templates & scenes feature for a quick start.
Step 2
Add Your Job Details
Use the intuitive drag-and-drop editor to incorporate your job description, company branding, and visuals. Enhance your video with Media library/stock support for compelling imagery and footage.
Step 3
Create Engaging Voiceover
Transform your written text into a natural-sounding voiceover using HeyGen's advanced Voiceover generation, or upload your own audio. Include a clear call-to-action to guide applicants efficiently.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Prepare your compelling recruitment video for optimal viewing on various channels by utilizing HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, then effortlessly share it with your target audience.

Showcase Employer Brand and Culture

Create inspiring videos that highlight your company culture and values, motivating candidates to join your team.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging marketing videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that allows you to quickly produce professional marketing videos for various social platforms. Utilize AI avatars and a drag-and-drop editor to bring your creative vision to life efficiently.

Does HeyGen offer templates for recruitment videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of video templates, including those perfect for job post video generation and employee recruitment. These video templates streamline your content creation, making it simple to produce impactful social media videos.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video generator?

HeyGen excels by transforming text-to-video with realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation. This powerful AI technology makes it easy to create polished advertising videos and add a compelling call-to-action effortlessly.

Can HeyGen create video ads for different social platforms?

Absolutely, HeyGen functions as an online video ad maker, enabling you to produce diverse video ads optimized for any social platform. Implement branding controls like logos and colors to maintain a consistent brand identity across all your social media videos.

