Job Post Video Generator: Recruit Top Talent Faster
Attract top candidates with stunning recruitment videos using professional "Templates & scenes".
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop an energetic 30-second marketing video for small business owners looking to promote their open positions on various social platforms. The visual style should be bright and positive, with a friendly, conversational voiceover generated through HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature, aiming to make recruitment feel approachable and exciting for job applicants.
Produce an innovative 60-second recruitment video aimed at corporate recruiters, demonstrating how a recruitment video maker can modernize hiring. The video should feature a professional "AI avatar" delivering key company benefits with a clear, engaging "Voiceover generation" by HeyGen, set against sleek, minimalist graphics and a sophisticated, inspiring soundtrack to convey cutting-edge technology to passive job seekers.
Design a concise 15-second social media video for marketing teams, featuring a strong call-to-action for a new job opening. The visual style should be bold and direct, using bright colors and sharp text, with an impactful, urgent audio track. Leverage HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize this dynamic clip for various social media platforms and ensure maximum reach for job seekers.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Craft High-Impact Recruitment Video Ads.
Leverage AI to quickly produce compelling video advertisements that attract top talent and fill positions faster.
Distribute Engaging Social Media Job Posts.
Easily create and share captivating video job posts on social platforms to expand reach and attract a wider applicant pool.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging marketing videos?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that allows you to quickly produce professional marketing videos for various social platforms. Utilize AI avatars and a drag-and-drop editor to bring your creative vision to life efficiently.
Does HeyGen offer templates for recruitment videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of video templates, including those perfect for job post video generation and employee recruitment. These video templates streamline your content creation, making it simple to produce impactful social media videos.
What makes HeyGen an effective AI video generator?
HeyGen excels by transforming text-to-video with realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation. This powerful AI technology makes it easy to create polished advertising videos and add a compelling call-to-action effortlessly.
Can HeyGen create video ads for different social platforms?
Absolutely, HeyGen functions as an online video ad maker, enabling you to produce diverse video ads optimized for any social platform. Implement branding controls like logos and colors to maintain a consistent brand identity across all your social media videos.