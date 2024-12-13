Job Onboarding Video Maker: Engage Your New Hires
Create engaging employee training videos and boost new hire retention. Utilize powerful AI avatars to personalize your onboarding.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 60-second explainer video focused on the initial onboarding process, tailored for managers who need quick and clear training modules. This video should feature a clean, instructional visual style with a concise and authoritative voice, utilizing HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to streamline complex information.
Produce a 30-second custom video aimed at pre-onboarding candidates, highlighting key benefits and exciting aspects of working at your company to boost retention. Employ dynamic, fast-paced visuals paired with upbeat background music and a confident speaker, easily generated from your script using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature.
Develop a 50-second HR video providing essential compliance information for all new employees, ensuring accessibility for diverse learning needs. This video requires a clean, corporate visual style with reassuring narration, effectively using HeyGen's subtitles/captions to enhance understanding and adherence to company policies.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms your job onboarding video production. Easily create engaging onboarding videos for new hires, boosting employee retention and company culture with custom, AI-powered content.
Boost Employee Onboarding Engagement.
Enhance new hire engagement and retention by delivering dynamic, AI-powered training videos that simplify complex information.
Streamline Onboarding Video Production.
Effortlessly produce a wide array of personalized onboarding videos and training modules for all new hires.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen streamline our job onboarding video production?
HeyGen is an AI-powered job onboarding video maker that transforms scripts into professional, engaging videos for new hires quickly. By leveraging AI avatars and extensive video templates, HeyGen significantly streamlines the entire onboarding process, making it efficient and impactful.
What features does HeyGen offer for creating custom and engaging onboarding videos?
HeyGen provides robust features to create custom videos, including realistic AI avatars, powerful text-to-video capabilities, and branding controls to match your company culture. You can generate professional voiceovers, add subtitles, and utilize a rich media library to produce truly engaging videos tailored to your needs.
Can HeyGen help improve employee training and retention with onboarding videos?
Absolutely. By creating consistent and informative onboarding videos with HeyGen, companies can significantly enhance employee training and retention. Clear, engaging explainer videos ensure new employees understand company policies and culture from day one, fostering a stronger connection.
Why choose HeyGen as the preferred video tool for creating onboarding videos?
HeyGen stands out as a leading video tool because it simplifies the complex task of onboarding video production, allowing anyone to create high-quality content without specialized skills. Its AI capabilities, diverse video templates, and ease of use make it the ideal solution for crafting impactful HR videos for employees.