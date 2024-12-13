Job Onboarding Video Maker: Engage Your New Hires

Create engaging employee training videos and boost new hire retention. Utilize powerful AI avatars to personalize your onboarding.

Create a 45-second onboarding video for new hires, showcasing your company culture through a series of friendly scenarios. The visual style should be bright and welcoming, complemented by an approachable, professional voiceover, effectively introducing team members and office spaces using HeyGen's AI avatars for personalized greetings.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design a 60-second explainer video focused on the initial onboarding process, tailored for managers who need quick and clear training modules. This video should feature a clean, instructional visual style with a concise and authoritative voice, utilizing HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to streamline complex information.
Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second custom video aimed at pre-onboarding candidates, highlighting key benefits and exciting aspects of working at your company to boost retention. Employ dynamic, fast-paced visuals paired with upbeat background music and a confident speaker, easily generated from your script using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature.
Prompt 3
Develop a 50-second HR video providing essential compliance information for all new employees, ensuring accessibility for diverse learning needs. This video requires a clean, corporate visual style with reassuring narration, effectively using HeyGen's subtitles/captions to enhance understanding and adherence to company policies.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Job Onboarding Video Maker

Effortlessly create professional and engaging onboarding videos that welcome new hires, streamline training, and strengthen your company culture.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from a variety of pre-designed video templates tailored for onboarding, or start fresh with a blank scene. Utilize our Text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate initial content for your onboarding video.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content and Talent
Incorporate your specific company details, branding elements, and training materials into your video. Enhance engagement by selecting from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your message to new hires.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Refine
Ensure brand consistency by applying your company's logo and colors using our powerful branding controls. Generate professional voiceovers and add subtitles/captions to make your custom videos accessible and clear.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your engaging videos by exporting them in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. Seamlessly integrate your completed onboarding video into your existing onboarding process to welcome new employees effectively.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms your job onboarding video production. Easily create engaging onboarding videos for new hires, boosting employee retention and company culture with custom, AI-powered content.

Craft Engaging Company Culture Videos

.

Welcome new employees and foster a strong company culture with inspiring and motivational AI-generated videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline our job onboarding video production?

HeyGen is an AI-powered job onboarding video maker that transforms scripts into professional, engaging videos for new hires quickly. By leveraging AI avatars and extensive video templates, HeyGen significantly streamlines the entire onboarding process, making it efficient and impactful.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating custom and engaging onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides robust features to create custom videos, including realistic AI avatars, powerful text-to-video capabilities, and branding controls to match your company culture. You can generate professional voiceovers, add subtitles, and utilize a rich media library to produce truly engaging videos tailored to your needs.

Can HeyGen help improve employee training and retention with onboarding videos?

Absolutely. By creating consistent and informative onboarding videos with HeyGen, companies can significantly enhance employee training and retention. Clear, engaging explainer videos ensure new employees understand company policies and culture from day one, fostering a stronger connection.

Why choose HeyGen as the preferred video tool for creating onboarding videos?

HeyGen stands out as a leading video tool because it simplifies the complex task of onboarding video production, allowing anyone to create high-quality content without specialized skills. Its AI capabilities, diverse video templates, and ease of use make it the ideal solution for crafting impactful HR videos for employees.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo