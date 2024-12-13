Job Onboarding Video Generator: Streamline New Hire Training

Boost new hire engagement and streamline employee onboarding with captivating videos, leveraging our AI video generator's diverse templates & scenes.

Craft a warm 45-second welcome video for new hires, setting an inviting tone for their employee onboarding journey. The visual style should be bright and optimistic, featuring a friendly AI avatar delivering a clear, articulate voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation, making their first day memorable.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 60-second instructional video aimed at new employees, detailing essential company software or internal processes. This segment should maintain a professional and informative visual style, incorporating on-screen text and graphics, and utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to convert written guidelines into a coherent narrative, supported by clear subtitles for accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an engaging 30-second video designed for prospective candidates or early-stage new hires, showcasing the vibrant company culture. Employ a dynamic and modern visual style with quick cuts and uplifting background music. Leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes and extensive media library/stock support, create an engaging video experience that highlights company values effectively.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a personal 40-second message from a direct manager to a specific new team member, celebrating their arrival and outlining first steps. The visual style should feel personal and encouraging, using an AI avatar to deliver a tailored greeting. This job onboarding video generator approach allows for individualized personalized content, ensuring each new member feels uniquely welcomed through HeyGen's AI avatars.
How Job Onboarding Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your onboarding content into dynamic, engaging video experiences for new hires, streamlining their welcome and training processes.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Simply paste your onboarding script or text directly into the generator. Our AI will instantly convert your words into a professional video, setting the foundation for effective communication.
2
Step 2
Select AI Avatars and Scenes
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to present your information, or select from ready-made video templates and scenes. This brings your content to life with engaging visuals for new hires.
3
Step 3
Add Branding Elements
Personalize your onboarding videos by easily adding your company's logo, colors, and other branding elements. Ensure every video reflects your brand identity, creating a cohesive experience for new team members.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once finalized, effortlessly export your high-quality onboarding videos in various aspect ratios suitable for learning platforms or internal communications. Share engaging video experiences with your new team members.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Personalize Welcome and Culture Integration

Craft personalized welcome videos and introduce company culture through engaging AI-generated content, making new hires feel valued from day one.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen's AI video generator empowers HR teams to quickly produce engaging job onboarding videos for new hires. You can transform text into professional video, incorporating AI avatars and voiceovers to create personalized content for training without complex editing.

Can I customize onboarding videos to reflect our company brand?

Absolutely! HeyGen allows you to fully customize your onboarding videos with your brand's specific logos and colors. Utilize our extensive video templates to create personalized content that truly resonates with your new hires and reinforces your company culture.

What makes HeyGen an efficient onboarding video generator for HR teams?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of high-quality employee onboarding videos by letting you turn text into professional video with AI avatars and various voiceovers in minutes. Our ready-to-use video templates significantly reduce production time, making it incredibly efficient for HR teams.

How do AI avatars enhance the effectiveness of training in onboarding videos?

HeyGen's realistic AI avatars provide a consistent and engaging presenter for your onboarding videos, delivering training content effectively. They help create personalized content and animated characters that capture attention, making learning more interactive and memorable for new hires across various learning platforms.

