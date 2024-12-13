Your Best Job Explanation Video Maker for Training

Quickly create professional explainer videos for training and internal communication using our intuitive drag-and-drop editor.

Imagine creating a 45-second job explanation video that effortlessly breaks down complex roles for new hires. Design a friendly, animated visual style with an upbeat, professional voiceover, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present the information clearly to internal teams, functioning as a comprehensive job explanation video maker.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Craft an engaging 30-second marketing promo to attract top talent for a specific job opening. Aim for a dynamic and modern visual style with energetic music and a professional voice, leveraging HeyGen's ready-made templates and text-to-video from script to appeal to potential job applicants and create explainer videos that stand out.
Prompt 2
Develop a concise 60-second training video explaining a new software feature relevant to a particular job function. Adopt an informative, step-by-step visual style with clean graphics and a calm, instructional voiceover, ensuring clarity for employees learning a new skill through HeyGen's subtitles/captions, serving as an effective explainer video maker for training videos.
Prompt 3
Showcase how an innovative tool streamlines a daily job task in a 50-second product demo. Employ a sleek, professional visual style with clear, concise narration, using HeyGen's AI avatars to guide busy professionals through the benefits and utilizing its media library/stock support for relevant visuals, making it a compelling product demo for any role.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Job Explanation Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft engaging job explanation videos using AI-powered tools to attract top talent and clearly communicate roles.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Select a Template
Begin by inputting your job explanation script or selecting from our range of ready-made templates designed for professional content.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Enhance your video by selecting a suitable AI avatar to represent your brand and generate a natural-sounding voiceover using our AI voice generator.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Utilize the drag-and-drop editor to incorporate custom branding controls, add relevant stock media, and automatically generate subtitles/captions.
4
Step 4
Export Your Professional Explainer
Finalize your explainer video and export it in various aspect ratios, ready to share on career pages, social media, or internal communication channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating professional job explanation videos and engaging explainer videos. Leverage AI-powered tools to create compelling content efficiently.

Produce Recruitment Explainer Videos

.

Quickly generate compelling short videos for social media to explain job roles and attract top talent effortlessly.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging explainer videos quickly?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling explainer videos rapidly using its intuitive platform. Leverage ready-made templates and powerful AI-powered tools to transform text into professional videos with AI avatars and diverse voiceovers, perfect for marketing promos or product demos.

What makes HeyGen an effective job explanation video maker?

HeyGen stands out as an effective job explanation video maker by offering features like AI avatars and a robust AI voice generator. You can easily craft clear and concise job explanation videos for internal communication or training videos without needing extensive video production skills.

Does HeyGen offer tools for animated videos and characters?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust AI-powered tools for creating dynamic animated videos. With a wide selection of AI avatars that can act as animated characters, HeyGen simplifies text-to-video creation, bringing your scripts to life visually.

How user-friendly is HeyGen's platform for making explainer videos?

HeyGen features an exceptionally user-friendly interface with a drag-and-drop editor, making it simple to create explainer videos. Even without prior experience, you can effortlessly combine elements, scripts, and AI avatars to produce high-quality content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo