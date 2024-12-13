Create Stunning Ads with Our Video Ad Maker

Leverage AI avatars to craft engaging social media videos effortlessly with customizable templates.

For tech-savvy marketers aiming to streamline their ad creation process, HeyGen's AI video ad generator offers a 60-second solution that combines efficiency with creativity. Targeting digital marketing professionals, this tool leverages AI avatars and voiceover generation to produce polished, professional ads. The sleek, modern visual style, paired with a sophisticated audio track, enhances the overall impact, making it ideal for product video campaigns.
Engage your audience with a 30-second animated ad created using HeyGen's animated ad creator. Designed for creative agencies and freelancers, this tool offers pre-made video templates that are both eye-catching and easy to customize. The vibrant colors and playful animations, accompanied by a lively soundtrack, make it perfect for brands looking to inject fun and energy into their social media videos.
HeyGen's AI ad video generator is the perfect tool for e-commerce businesses seeking to create compelling 90-second product videos. With its media library/stock support, you can easily incorporate high-quality visuals and sound effects to enhance your storytelling. The clean, minimalist visual style, combined with clear, professional voiceovers, ensures your product takes center stage, capturing the attention of potential customers.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Job Ad Video Maker Works

Create engaging job ad videos effortlessly with our AI-powered tools and customizable features.

1
Step 1
Choose a Pre-made Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of pre-made video templates designed to suit different job ad styles. These templates provide a creative foundation, making it easy to craft a professional-looking video.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars for a Personal Touch
Enhance your video with AI avatars that can deliver your message in a relatable and engaging manner. This feature allows you to add a human element to your job ad, making it more appealing to potential candidates.
3
Step 3
Customize with Branding Controls
Apply your company's branding elements, such as logos and colors, to ensure your video ad aligns with your brand identity. This customization helps maintain brand consistency across all your job advertisements.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media Sharing
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio for easy sharing on social media platforms. This ensures your job ad reaches a wider audience, increasing the chances of attracting the right candidates.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes job ad video creation by leveraging AI to produce high-performing, engaging content quickly and efficiently. With features like AI avatars and customizable templates, HeyGen ensures your job ads stand out across social media platforms.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight your company's culture and employee success stories in job ads to attract top talent with HeyGen's engaging video solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI video ad generator enhance creativity?

HeyGen's AI video ad generator empowers creativity by offering customizable templates and AI avatars, allowing users to craft unique and engaging social media videos effortlessly. With pre-made video templates, you can quickly adapt and personalize content to suit your brand's voice.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for video ad creation?

HeyGen provides advanced technical features like text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and AI avatars, making it a powerful tool for creating professional video ads. These capabilities ensure that your animated ad creator process is seamless and efficient.

Can HeyGen help in creating UGC-style video ads?

Yes, HeyGen excels in creating UGC-style video ads by offering a variety of templates and scenes that mimic authentic user-generated content. This approach helps brands connect with audiences on a more personal level.

What makes HeyGen an ideal online video ad maker?

HeyGen stands out as an ideal online video ad maker due to its comprehensive media library, branding controls, and aspect-ratio resizing capabilities. These features ensure that your product videos are not only visually appealing but also perfectly tailored for any platform.

