Imagine a 45-second product tutorial for advanced users showcasing a complex software update, designed for a tech-savvy audience of developers. The video should feature a modern, minimalist visual style with precise animated overlays and a professional AI avatar as the presenter, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars capability for a sophisticated demonstration.
Example Prompt 2
Design a concise 30-second video to serve as a quick user guide for new employees onboarding onto an internal IT system. This video needs a clear, instructional visual style with prominent text-on-screen cues and a straightforward, informative audio track, effectively using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to quickly convey essential steps.
Example Prompt 3
Develop an impactful 90-second explainer video maker to introduce a new cloud security service to potential clients and marketing teams. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and trustworthy, employing compelling animations and a confident, professional voiceover, all built using HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes for a polished final product.
Creative Engine

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an IT Tutorial Video Maker Works

Streamline your IT training and support content with an AI-powered platform. Create clear, engaging tutorial videos quickly and efficiently.

1
Step 1
Create Your Tutorial Script
Begin by drafting your IT tutorial content. You can use our **AI script generator** to quickly draft a comprehensive script that will form the basis of your video.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and Voice
Enhance your video by selecting engaging **AI avatars** to present your information. Generate human-sounding voiceovers and choose from a rich media library to complete your scenes.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Enhancements
Integrate your brand identity by utilizing **Branding controls** to add your logo and specific colors. Automatically generate subtitles and add background music to create professional, **high quality documentation**.
4
Step 4
Export Your Tutorial Videos
Finalize your **tutorial videos** and export them in your preferred format. Leverage **Aspect-ratio resizing & exports** to optimize your content for various sharing platforms and user guides.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging tutorial videos?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI video creation platform, allowing you to easily produce high-quality tutorial videos. Utilize AI avatars and human-sounding voiceovers to craft compelling step-by-step video tutorials for user guides or product tutorials.

What creative features does HeyGen offer for making user guides and how-to content?

HeyGen provides advanced creative tools like AI avatars, a powerful AI script generator, and the ability to generate AI voiceovers in over 50+ languages. These features help you create stunning how-to guides and dynamic product tutorials effortlessly.

Can HeyGen assist with generating scripts and diverse media for product tutorials?

Absolutely. HeyGen's AI script generator helps you quickly draft compelling narratives, and its extensive media library offers millions of stock photos and videos to enhance your product tutorials. This makes HeyGen a comprehensive AI tutorial video maker.

How does HeyGen simplify the production of how-to videos without complex editing skills?

HeyGen makes creating professional how-to videos accessible even without video editing skills, thanks to its user-friendly interface and ready-to-use video templates. You can easily add text to video, background music, and AI video presenters for polished results.

