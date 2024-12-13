IT orientation video maker to Streamline Employee Onboarding

Streamline employee orientation and onboarding videos instantly using advanced AI avatars.

403/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 60-second concise training video aimed at existing IT staff, detailing a new software update. The video should adopt a modern, instructional visual style with screen recordings and animated overlays, complemented by a confident and informative audio delivery from an "AI avatar" generated in HeyGen, ensuring clarity and engagement for complex topics.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 30-second internal communications video for all employees, explaining a new cybersecurity policy update. Employ an engaging and straightforward visual style with colorful graphics and concise text, accompanied by upbeat background music. Enhance accessibility and comprehension by leveraging HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" to ensure every detail is easily understood.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 50-second dynamic IT orientation video for prospective new hires, showcasing the innovative aspects of your tech environment. The visual presentation should be energetic and forward-thinking, with a motivating and articulate narrative generated through HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature, effectively communicating the company's vision and values.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How IT Orientation Video Maker Works

Quickly create engaging and informative IT orientation videos for new hires, streamlining your onboarding process with AI-powered efficiency.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Start by pasting your IT orientation script. Our powerful text-to-video from script capability instantly converts your content into editable scenes, forming the foundation for your training videos.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Enhance your IT orientation video by introducing an AI avatar to guide your new hires. Select from a diverse range of avatars to deliver your content with a friendly and professional touch using our AI video generator.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding & Voice
Personalize your video with your company's identity using branding controls for logos and colors. You can also generate a professional voice-over to ensure clear communication throughout your IT orientation.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Generate your high-quality IT orientation video, ready for distribution. Use aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure your internal communications video looks perfect on any platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex IT Concepts Visually

.

Simplify intricate IT orientation information into clear, easy-to-understand explainer videos, improving comprehension and internal communication.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create customized onboarding videos?

HeyGen offers extensive tools to customize videos for employee orientation, including branding controls for logos and colors, and a wide selection of templates & scenes. This allows you to tailor engaging onboarding videos perfectly to your company's identity.

What innovative features does HeyGen provide for an IT orientation video maker?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities to simplify the creation of professional IT orientation video maker. You can easily generate dynamic content without needing actors or complex production setups.

Can I maintain consistent branding controls across all my training videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen enables comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to apply your company's logo, colors, and fonts consistently across all your training videos and internal communications video. This ensures a professional and unified brand presence.

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of diverse explainer video and product training videos?

HeyGen streamlines the production of various content, from engaging explainer video to detailed product training videos, using AI avatars and easy text-to-video from script functionality. Its intuitive interface and ready-to-use templates & scenes accelerate content creation for new hires.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo