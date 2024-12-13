it onboarding video maker: Simplify IT Employee Training

Transform your IT onboarding with engaging training videos; leverage HeyGen's powerful Text-to-Video feature for quick content creation.

Imagine a warm and inviting 45-second "Welcome to the Team" employee onboarding video, perfect for new hires in non-technical roles. This video should boast upbeat visuals and soft background music, serving as a friendly introduction to team members and company culture, expertly leveraging HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" for swift and professional production.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How IT Onboarding Video Maker Works

Streamline the integration of new team members with engaging and informative IT onboarding videos, designed for clarity and retention.

Step 1
Select a Template or Start from Scratch
Begin your IT onboarding video by choosing from a variety of professional video templates, or start with a blank canvas for complete creative control using our templates & scenes.
Step 2
Customize with AI Presenters and Content
Bring your content to life by utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars. Simply input your script to generate engaging video segments instantly, making your employee onboarding dynamic.
Step 3
Enhance Your Video with Branding
Apply your company's Brand Kit, including logos and colors, to ensure your IT onboarding videos align perfectly with your corporate identity using our branding controls.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Onboarding Video
Add subtitles/captions for accessibility, then export your completed onboarding video in the desired aspect ratio, ready to share with new hires for a smooth IT integration.

HeyGen empowers IT teams to effortlessly create engaging employee onboarding videos, serving as a powerful AI video maker for streamlined and effective training content.

Generate Engaging Short-Form Content

Quickly create engaging, short-form video content for internal announcements or bite-sized IT tips during onboarding.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging onboarding videos effortlessly using AI Presenters and customizable video templates. Tailor each video with your brand kit to ensure a consistent and professional new hire experience.

What makes HeyGen an intuitive IT onboarding video maker?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of IT onboarding videos with its text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to transform scripts into professional content swiftly. Our online video maker offers an intuitive approach to producing essential training videos without complex technical skills.

Can I customize my onboarding videos to reflect my company's brand?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, enabling you to integrate your company logo, colors, and fonts directly into your onboarding videos. Utilize our customizable templates and stock media library to maintain brand consistency throughout all your employee onboarding content.

How does HeyGen's AI video maker streamline the creation of employee onboarding content?

HeyGen's AI video maker significantly streamlines the process by converting text scripts into dynamic video content with AI Presenters. This innovative feature, combined with automatic subtitles and voiceover generation, allows you to create high-quality employee onboarding videos efficiently.

