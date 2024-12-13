Create a 30-second, invigorating social media clip designed for small business owners looking to quickly highlight a new product or service. The visual style should be bright and energetic, featuring fast-paced cuts and a trendy, upbeat audio track to capture attention. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly transform your marketing message into dynamic visuals, ensuring maximum engagement and helping to generate views across all platforms.

Generate Video