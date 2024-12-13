Create Stunning Video Presentations with Ease

Transform your ideas into engaging visuals using AI avatars and customizable templates for a professional touch.

471/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second video presentation that stands out with HeyGen's AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities. Ideal for tech startups aiming to showcase their innovative solutions, this video combines cutting-edge AI technology with customizable templates to deliver a polished and professional presentation. The seamless integration of AI avatars adds a futuristic touch, while the text-to-speech feature ensures your script is communicated effectively to a tech-savvy audience.
Prompt 2
Engage your audience with a 30-second video slideshow that highlights your company's achievements using HeyGen's media library/stock support. Perfect for marketing professionals looking to create a quick yet impactful investor update, this video utilizes vibrant visuals and dynamic elements to keep viewers interested. The inclusion of AI-generated subtitles ensures accessibility and clarity, making it suitable for diverse audiences across various platforms.
Prompt 3
Deliver a comprehensive 90-second investor presentation with HeyGen's voiceover generation and subtitles/captions features. Tailored for financial analysts and business consultants, this video provides a detailed overview of your financial projections and market strategies. The professional voiceover adds authority to your presentation, while the accurate captions ensure that your message is understood by all, regardless of language barriers. The clean and modern visual style enhances the overall professionalism of your presentation.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create an Investor Presentation Video

Follow these four simple steps to craft a compelling investor presentation video using HeyGen's powerful tools.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Slideshow Template
Start by selecting a video slideshow template that suits your presentation style. HeyGen offers a variety of templates designed to make your investor presentation visually appealing and engaging.
2
Step 2
Add Dynamic Elements
Enhance your presentation by incorporating dynamic elements such as animations and transitions. These features help to maintain viewer interest and convey your message more effectively.
3
Step 3
Record with AI Avatars
Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver your presentation with a professional touch. These avatars can be customized to match your brand's persona, adding a unique and polished look to your video.
4
Step 4
Apply AI-Generated Captions
Ensure your message is accessible to all by applying AI-generated captions. This feature automatically generates accurate subtitles, making your presentation more inclusive and easier to follow.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes investor presentation video creation by leveraging AI video generators and customizable templates to deliver compelling, professional presentations effortlessly.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight successful investments and client achievements through dynamic, AI-generated video storytelling.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my video presentations?

HeyGen offers a powerful AI video generator that allows you to create engaging video presentations using customizable templates and dynamic elements. With features like AI avatars and text-to-speech, you can bring your ideas to life with ease and professionalism.

What makes HeyGen's AI video generator unique?

HeyGen's AI video generator stands out with its ability to transform scripts into captivating videos using AI avatars and voiceover generation. It also supports AI-generated captions and translations, ensuring your message reaches a global audience effectively.

Can I customize video slideshow templates in HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides a variety of video slideshow templates that you can easily customize. You can add your branding elements, such as logos and colors, and incorporate media from HeyGen's extensive stock library to create a unique presentation.

Does HeyGen support audio narration for videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen includes a robust audio narration feature that leverages text-to-speech technology. This allows you to add professional voiceovers to your videos, enhancing the overall quality and engagement of your content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo