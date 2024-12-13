Investor Pitch Video Maker: Create Winning Pitches

Secure funding effortlessly. Our AI pitch deck generator leverages AI avatars to create compelling, professional presentations for investors.

A 60-second "investor pitch video" for a tech startup, targeting venture capitalists and angel investors, should feature a modern and clean visual style with a confident, engaging AI voiceover. This "investor pitch video", crafted to explain a complex solution and secure funding, could effectively utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present key insights and "voiceover generation" for a polished audio delivery, emphasizing the problem and solution.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use the Investor Pitch Video Maker

Effortlessly create compelling investor pitch videos with AI, designed to capture attention and communicate your vision effectively.

1
Step 1
Create Your Pitch Script
Begin by crafting your pitch script. Our platform then leverages Text-to-video from script technology to instantly transform your words into a dynamic video foundation for your investor pitch video.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and Presenters
Elevate your message by selecting from diverse video templates. You can further enhance engagement by adding dynamic backgrounds and choosing from our range of AI avatars to present your narrative.
3
Step 3
Apply Professional Branding
Ensure your video reflects your company's identity. Use Branding controls (logo, colors) to seamlessly integrate your visual assets and create a truly professional video that resonates with investors.
4
Step 4
Export and Share with Investors
Finalize your polished pitch. Easily add subtitles/captions for broader accessibility, then export your video in high-quality formats, ready to share with potential investors.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms the process of creating compelling investor pitch videos, enabling startup founders to easily generate professional AI-powered pitch videos and presentations that impress investors and secure funding.

Showcase Success with Engaging AI Videos

.

Effectively demonstrate your traction and customer validation to investors with compelling, AI-generated success story videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen elevate my investor pitch video?

HeyGen transforms your pitch deck into a professional video using AI-powered video creation. Leverage realistic AI avatars, dynamic visuals, and compelling narrative structuring to create a memorable investor pitch video that stands out and helps secure funding.

Does HeyGen offer AI avatars and text-to-speech for dynamic pitch videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide range of realistic AI avatars and advanced text-to-speech voiceovers to bring your pitch video to life. This enables you to deliver your message with clarity and impact, enhancing your presentation without needing a camera crew.

What video templates are available to create a compelling pitch deck video quickly?

HeyGen offers a diverse library of professional video templates specifically designed for presentations and business pitches. With our intuitive drag-and-drop editor, startup founders can easily customize these templates to create a powerful pitch deck video that tells their story effectively.

What branding features does HeyGen provide for professional investor pitches?

HeyGen ensures your investor pitch video maintains a consistent professional branding with robust customization options. You can easily integrate your company logo, specific brand colors, and other visual elements to create a polished and on-brand video presentation.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo