Investment Video Maker: Create Engaging Business Videos

Leverage AI avatars to craft professional product demo videos with ease, using customizable templates and HD-quality footage.

441/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Targeted at marketing professionals, this 60-second animated business video delves into the creative possibilities of using an online video creator. Highlighting HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation, the video demonstrates how to craft compelling product demo videos that captivate and convert. The visual style is dynamic and colorful, with a professional tone that resonates with a tech-savvy audience.
Prompt 2
For content creators and social media influencers, this 30-second video emphasizes the ease of editing text and adding special effects using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature. The narrative is fast-paced and energetic, showcasing how to quickly produce eye-catching content that stands out in a crowded digital landscape. The visual style is vibrant and trendy, with a catchy soundtrack to match.
Prompt 3
This 60-second video is perfect for corporate trainers and educators looking to create engaging training materials. It highlights the technical prowess of HeyGen's Subtitles/captions and Media library/stock support, demonstrating how to produce informative and accessible content. The visual style is clean and professional, with a clear and authoritative voiceover to guide the audience through complex topics.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Investment Video Maker Works

Create engaging investment videos with ease using our intuitive online video creator.

1
Step 1
Create with Templates
Start your investment video by selecting from a variety of professionally designed templates. These templates provide a solid foundation, allowing you to focus on crafting your message without worrying about the layout.
2
Step 2
Edit Text for Clarity
Customize your video by editing text to clearly convey your investment insights. Use our video editor to adjust fonts, sizes, and colors, ensuring your message is both clear and visually appealing.
3
Step 3
Add Special Effects
Enhance your video with special effects to make it more engaging. Our online video creator offers a range of effects that can add a dynamic touch to your investment presentation.
4
Step 4
Export in HD-Quality
Once your video is complete, export it in HD-quality to ensure it looks professional and polished. This high-definition output is perfect for sharing across various platforms, maintaining the integrity of your brand.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers creators with its investment video maker capabilities, offering a seamless way to produce high-quality, engaging business videos using templates, special effects, and HD-quality footage.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight successful investment outcomes to build trust and attract new clients.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my investment video maker projects?

HeyGen offers a range of templates and special effects that can elevate your investment video projects, ensuring they are both engaging and professional. With AI avatars and voiceover generation, you can create dynamic content that resonates with your audience.

What features does HeyGen provide for business video creation?

HeyGen is a powerful business video maker that supports branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and colors seamlessly. Its media library and stock support provide access to HD-quality footage, perfect for creating compelling product demo videos.

Can HeyGen assist with online video creation for various platforms?

Yes, HeyGen is an online video creator that offers aspect-ratio resizing and exports, making it easy to tailor your videos for different platforms. With text-to-video from script capabilities, you can efficiently produce content that meets your specific needs.

Why choose HeyGen for animated business video projects?

HeyGen excels in creating animated business videos with its intuitive video editor and extensive templates. The platform's ability to edit text and add subtitles ensures your message is clear and accessible to a wider audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo