Introductory Brief Video Maker: Craft Engaging Videos Fast

Quickly create stunning intros using our vast library of intro video templates, customize your video effortlessly, and download in HD.

Craft a compelling 30-second introductory brief video for small business owners launching a new product, showcasing its features with an upbeat, professional, and modern visual style, complemented by a clear, enthusiastic voiceover generated effortlessly, utilizing HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes to establish brand identity.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Are you an aspiring content creator or YouTuber seeking a dynamic brand identity? Design an energetic 15-second YouTube Intro Maker video with quick cuts and a trendy background music track to captivate your audience, easily incorporating an AI avatar and leveraging HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support for eye-catching visuals.
Prompt 2
For marketing teams needing to present a quarterly report internally, develop a clean, informative, and corporate 45-second brief video maker presentation, utilizing professional stock footage and clear on-screen text to convey key data, efficiently converting your script into a visual narrative with HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability and ensuring clarity with automated subtitles/captions.
Prompt 3
Imagine creating a welcoming 60-second introductory video maker for educators introducing a new online course module, featuring a friendly AI avatar and relevant visual aids in a calm, educational style, ensuring broad accessibility across platforms by using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Introductory Brief Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning introductory videos for any platform. With HeyGen, design a captivating brief video in just four simple steps and make a lasting impression.

Select a Template
Browse our extensive library of "intro video templates" to find the perfect starting point for your introductory brief video. These "Templates & scenes" simplify your creation process.
Add Your Script
Input your desired text or script, and let our powerful "Text-to-video from script" capability transform it into engaging visuals for your "introductory brief video".
Apply Your Branding
Integrate your unique brand identity using dedicated "Branding controls (logo, colors)". Add your "logo animation" and custom colors to ensure a cohesive look.
Export Your Video
Finalize your creation and "download your video" in high definition. Optimize your final creation for any platform with "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports".

Use Cases

HeyGen is the ultimate introductory video maker, helping you create brief, engaging intro videos quickly. Leverage our templates to make an intro video easily.

Enhance Training Modules with Intros

Develop brief, informative introductory videos for training content to improve learner engagement and retention.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a compelling introductory video?

HeyGen empowers you to make an intro video effortlessly with AI avatars, diverse intro video templates, and customizable branding controls. You can easily craft a professional brief video maker experience for your audience.

What customization options are available for my video using HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive customization for your video, including branding controls like logo animation and custom colors. You can personalize templates, add music, and incorporate your own media to customize your video uniquely.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating YouTube intros and other social media videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen is a powerful YouTube Intro Maker designed for social media. Its intuitive video maker interface and variety of intro video templates allow you to quickly produce engaging, high-quality HD videos for any platform.

Can I download my brief video in high quality after creation?

Yes, with HeyGen, you can easily download your video in HD videos quality, ensuring your introductory brief video maker content looks sharp and professional. The platform supports various aspect-ratio exports for seamless integration across all your channels.

