Master Interviews with Our Interview Training Video Generator
Create AI-powered interview practice videos with ease. Leverage Text-to-video from script for seamless mock interviews and instant feedback.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 90-second online training video for mid-career professionals navigating industry changes. Showcase diverse mock interview scenarios using engaging templates & scenes, with an authoritative yet approachable voice guiding them through text-to-video from script. The visual style should be modern and insightful, preparing them for new challenges.
Develop a 45-second instructional video for small business owners and HR managers, focusing on crafting effective interview questions to streamline their hiring process. The visual style should be direct and informative, incorporating relevant stock media from the media library and clear subtitles/captions to highlight key takeaways, delivered with a professional, trustworthy voice.
Produce a 2-minute training video guiding job applicants through best practices for successful remote interview experiences. Employ a dynamic and friendly visual style, using relevant stock support to illustrate common virtual settings and optimize for various platforms with aspect-ratio resizing & exports. The audio should feature an upbeat, clear narration to empower viewers for their next virtual step.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is an AI Interview Video Maker that empowers you to generate effective interview training videos. Boost interview practice and elevate online training with AI-powered video creation.
Boost Interview Training Engagement.
Enhance learning and retention for interview practice sessions through dynamic, AI-generated training videos, leading to better candidate performance.
Scale Interview Training Programs.
Rapidly develop and scale comprehensive interview training courses and modules, efficiently reaching more candidates across global platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance our interview training videos?
HeyGen functions as an advanced AI Interview Video Maker, allowing you to quickly create engaging training videos with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities for effective interview practice.
Does HeyGen offer features to simplify video creation for mock interviews?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides a variety of templates and leverages Generative AI to streamline the creation of mock interviews, complete with realistic AI voice overs and customizable scenes.
What customization options are available for interview practice videos?
HeyGen offers robust video editor capabilities, including branding controls to personalize your interview practice content. You can easily integrate specific interview questions and tailor the visual elements to your needs.
Can HeyGen help with creating accessible videos for remote interview training?
Yes, HeyGen supports creating accessible videos for remote interview training by automatically generating subtitles/captions and allowing easy aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms, aiding in better video screening.