Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a concise 45-second video specifically for professionals preparing for highly technical roles, showcasing how to master an AI Mock Interview. The visual style should be sleek and professional, with clear, articulate audio. Highlight the efficiency of creating practice questions and ideal responses using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, emphasizing immediate feedback on phrasing and tone.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a friendly 30-second tutorial video targeted at entry-level applicants or those new to remote interviews, guiding them through effective video interview practice. Employ an approachable visual style with soft lighting and a warm voiceover. Illustrate how easily users can set up a realistic interview environment using HeyGen's versatile Templates & scenes, making the process less daunting.
Example Prompt 3
Produce an insightful 75-second video designed for mid-career professionals looking to polish their interview skills, particularly in answering challenging behavioral questions. The visual aesthetic should be sophisticated and reflective, with a calm, authoritative voice. Showcase how HeyGen's Voiceover generation can be used to articulate complex answers clearly, helping users analyze their responses for clarity and impact.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Interview Prep Video Generator Works

Transform your interview preparation with AI. Practice responses, get instant feedback, and build confidence for your next opportunity.

1
Step 1
Create Your Interview Scenario
Start by selecting from diverse "Interview Video Maker templates" to quickly set up your practice environment, mirroring real-world interview settings.
2
Step 2
Generate Your Virtual Interviewer
Leverage "AI avatars" to craft a realistic interviewer. Input specific questions, allowing for a comprehensive "AI Mock Interview" experience.
3
Step 3
Record Your Responses
Engage in "video interview practice" by recording your answers. This crucial step helps you refine your delivery and build confidence for your actual interview.
4
Step 4
Review with Instant Feedback
Utilize "live transcription" to review your responses and get "instant feedback" on clarity and content. Analyze your performance to enhance your "interview skills".

Use Cases

Create Motivational Content for Confidence Building

Produce inspiring video messages to help candidates build confidence and reduce anxiety before important interviews.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my AI interview prep?

HeyGen revolutionizes your AI interview prep by serving as an advanced interview prep video generator. Our platform uses Generative AI to create realistic mock interview scenarios with AI avatars, allowing you to practice effectively and build confidence for your upcoming interviews.

What kind of video interview practice does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen provides robust video interview practice through AI Mock Interview simulations. You can practice responding to both technical questions and behavioral questions, preparing you thoroughly for real-world scenarios.

Can I customize the interview questions for my practice sessions with HeyGen?

Absolutely! With HeyGen's Interview Video Maker capabilities, you can customize questions from a script, ensuring your practice is tailored to specific roles or industries. Utilize our diverse Interview Video Maker templates to create targeted asynchronous video interview scenarios.

Does HeyGen provide instant feedback to improve interview skills?

While HeyGen excels as an Interview Video Maker for practice, the immediate feedback loop is designed to come from your self-assessment of the generated practice video. You can record yourself answering and review your performance using HeyGen's tools, enhancing your interview skills.

