Create a 60-second vibrant 'Day in the Life' internship recruitment video for prospective interns, showcasing our engaging company culture. The visual style should be dynamic and authentic, featuring actual interns, complemented by an upbeat, friendly voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to narrate their experiences and highlight key aspects of their roles.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Choose a Template or Start From Scratch
Begin your internship recruitment video by selecting from our diverse range of recruitment video templates or upload your own script to generate new content.
Customize Your Visuals and Branding
Personalize your video by adding your company's logo, brand colors, and incorporating relevant stock videos or your own footage to create powerful employer branding videos.
Enhance with AI Voice and Subtitles
Add engaging voice-overs and utilize automatic subtitles to ensure your recruitment video is clear, accessible, and professional for all potential interns.
Export and Share Your Final Video
Easily export your high-quality recruitment video in various formats, ready to be shared across all your recruitment platforms to attract the best talent.

HeyGen empowers companies to create compelling internship recruitment videos, leveraging AI to attract top talent and showcase company culture efficiently. This AI Video Generator simplifies recruitment video creation for the hiring process.

Swiftly create impactful video advertisements for internship roles, ensuring your opportunities stand out and attract top-tier talent.

How can HeyGen help create engaging internship recruitment videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator designed to create compelling internship recruitment videos quickly. With AI avatars, text-to-video capabilities, and customizable scenes, you can produce engaging content that showcases your company culture and attracts top talent. It simplifies the entire recruitment video creation process.

What features does HeyGen offer to streamline recruitment video creation?

HeyGen offers a suite of powerful features to streamline your recruitment video workflow. You can leverage a vast library of recruitment video templates, integrate stock videos, and automatically generate voice-overs and subtitles, making the video editor an efficient tool for your hiring process. This rapid video creation platform significantly reduces the time and effort typically required.

Can HeyGen personalize recruitment videos to attract top talent?

Absolutely, HeyGen enables you to personalize your recruitment videos effectively to attract top talent. Utilize custom branding controls, graphic overlays, and text animations to create unique employer branding videos that highlight different aspects like a 'Day in the Life' or specific job role highlights. This ensures your message resonates deeply with potential candidates.

Does HeyGen provide templates for diverse recruitment video needs?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of recruitment video templates tailored for various needs. These templates are perfect for creating diverse content, from general recruitment videos to specific internship video ideas or team welcome messages. This helps recruiters produce professional videos without needing extensive video production skills.

