International Training Video Maker: Create Global Learning
Deliver impactful training to your global teams with ease, leveraging AI-powered 1-Click Translations for 140+ languages.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 90-second technical training tutorial aimed at global technical support teams, demonstrating a complex software process. This informative video will utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation for multiple languages and display synchronized subtitles/captions in a modern, screen-recorded visual style with clear text overlays and an instructional tone.
Craft a concise 2-minute compliance training video for corporate legal and compliance departments, explaining new regulatory guidelines. This structured and official video will be easily created using HeyGen's templates & scenes and generated directly from a detailed script using text-to-video from script, featuring professional narration and a visually clear presentation.
Produce a dynamic 45-second sales enablement video designed for sales teams and marketing professionals, showcasing a new product's benefits. The high-energy visual style will incorporate various elements from HeyGen's media library/stock support, alongside brand-specific footage, optimized for different platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports, with an upbeat, persuasive voiceover and modern background music.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers international training video makers. Effortlessly create AI-powered training videos for global learning and development with 1-Click Translations across 140+ languages.
Create Global Training Courses.
Develop and deliver more courses to a worldwide audience, leveraging AI Avatars and 1-Click Translations for international reach.
Enhance Training Engagement & Retention.
Increase learner engagement and knowledge retention in training videos using dynamic AI Avatars and engaging AI Voiceovers.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the technical process of creating training videos?
HeyGen, an AI-powered training video maker, simplifies video creation by automating complex video editing tasks. Its intuitive generative AI platform offers powerful video creation tools, including AI Screen Recorder and easy updates, making the technical process accessible for all.
Can HeyGen enhance training videos with AI Avatars and AI Voiceovers?
Yes, HeyGen significantly enhances training videos by leveraging a generative AI platform to create realistic AI Avatars and high-quality AI Voiceovers. This capability ensures your content features engaging narration, elevating the professionalism of your training videos without extensive post-production services.
What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for international training video makers?
HeyGen stands out for international training video makers by offering robust technical capabilities like 1-Click Translations into over 140+ languages. This feature, combined with its multilingual video player, dramatically improves global accessibility and reach for your training content.
How does HeyGen's AI video platform streamline content development for learning and development?
HeyGen's AI video platform streamlines content development for learning and development by providing comprehensive video editing features and AI-generated video. Users can quickly create professional-looking videos using customizable templates and smart sharing options, ensuring efficient knowledge sharing and employee development.