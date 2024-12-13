Create Global Stories with Our International News Video Maker

Effortlessly produce professional international news videos by transforming your scripts into compelling visuals with our text-to-video AI.

Create a compelling 45-second breaking news report focusing on a recent global event, targeting global citizens interested in current events. Employ a sleek, modern visual style with fast-paced transitions and a professional, authoritative voiceover generated effortlessly through HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to establish yourself as a leading international news video maker.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How International News Video Maker Works

Effortlessly produce impactful international news videos with AI, transforming your scripts into polished broadcasts that captivate global audiences.

1
Step 1
Select a News Video Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of professional "news video templates" designed for international reporting. This initial selection provides a structured foundation for your broadcast, leveraging HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" for a consistent and engaging look.
2
Step 2
Paste Your News Script
Input your news story by pasting your prepared text into the "AI script generator". Our platform will automatically convert your script into dynamic scenes using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, streamlining your production workflow.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Voiceovers
Enhance your video by selecting and customizing "AI avatars" to present your news. Combine this with relevant "AI-generated visuals" to craft an engaging and professional international broadcast that resonates with viewers.
4
Step 4
Export Your News Video
Finalize your project and "export your news video" in your desired format and resolution. Utilize HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to ensure your professionally produced video is ready to share across various platforms globally.

Use Cases

As an international news video maker, HeyGen empowers you to leverage an AI news generator for producing compelling news videos. Our advanced AI video generation simplifies creating impactful global news content efficiently.

Efficient News Production

Produce high-quality international news reports and segments rapidly using AI video, ensuring timely delivery of critical information.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of engaging news videos?

HeyGen empowers you to rapidly create and edit news videos by leveraging customizable news video templates and intuitive drag-and-drop editing. Our advanced AI video generation capabilities help you produce professional content efficiently, transforming your vision into compelling news segments.

Can HeyGen generate full news reports from a script using AI?

Yes, HeyGen acts as a powerful AI news generator, allowing you to transform a simple script into a complete news report. Utilize HeyGen's AI script generator, realistic text-to-speech tool for voiceovers, and AI avatars to produce your news videos effortlessly.

What features support creating international news videos with HeyGen?

As an international news video maker, HeyGen offers comprehensive support for global content. You can add AI voiceovers in multiple languages and automatically generate captions and subtitles, ensuring your news videos are accessible and impactful worldwide.

What customizable options does HeyGen offer for news video aesthetics?

HeyGen provides extensive customizable options within its video editor, including various news intros & outros and the ability to integrate your branding controls. You can enhance your news videos with AI-generated visuals, diverse background music from our media library, and custom video templates to achieve a distinct look.

