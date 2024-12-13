international AI video generator for Global Content

Effortlessly transform scripts into multilingual video content using our Text-to-video from script capability.

Imagine a 60-second vibrant promotional video designed for global marketers, showcasing a new product launch. The visual style should be sleek and professional, featuring diverse AI avatars seamlessly presenting in multiple languages, accompanied by an upbeat, contemporary soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's powerful AI avatars feature to demonstrate how easily an international AI video generator can localize content without needing multiple presenters.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a dynamic 45-second tutorial for small business owners eager to expand their online presence. This video should have a friendly, encouraging visual aesthetic with clear, concise text overlays and a warm, approachable voiceover. Emphasize how effortless it is to create multilingual video content, leveraging HeyGen's advanced Voiceover generation to instantly translate and deliver your message to new markets.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a fast-paced, visually engaging 30-second social media advertisement aimed at startup founders promoting their cutting-edge technology. The video should burst with energetic graphics and quick cuts, set to a modern, driving electronic beat. Illustrate the speed and simplicity of producing high-quality marketing videos by utilizing HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to jumpstart their creative process.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a compelling 75-second narrative short, tailored for aspiring storytellers and indie filmmakers, transforming a simple written concept into a rich visual experience. The visual style should evoke a cinematic quality with atmospheric lighting and evocative imagery, complemented by a dramatic, expressive musical score and poignant narration. Showcase HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to bring even the most intricate stories to life with unprecedented ease.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an International AI Video Generator Works

Effortlessly produce professional, localized video content for a global audience using cutting-edge AI technology, simplifying creation from script to screen.

1
Step 1
Craft Your Script and Initiate
Begin by writing your video script, which our text-to-video AI generator will transform into dynamic visual content with a chosen AI avatar.
2
Step 2
Generate Multilingual Voiceovers
Leverage our AI video translator to automatically generate natural-sounding voiceovers in over 175 languages and dialects for global reach.
3
Step 3
Customize Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video by adding media from our library, and apply branding controls like logos and colors to maintain a consistent look.
4
Step 4
Export Your Localized Video
Produce and download your high-quality, aspect-ratio optimized video, ready to share with international audiences across various platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Engage International Audiences with Social Videos

.

Rapidly create engaging social media content, easily localized with AI, to connect with global communities and expand your reach.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen empower users to create AI videos from text?

HeyGen is a leading text to video AI generator, enabling users to transform simple scripts into studio-quality videos. With our platform, you can effortlessly generate captivating content using lifelike AI avatars and a wide array of video templates, streamlining the entire AI video creation process.

Can I customize the visual elements and branding of my AI-generated videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive brand controls, allowing you to customize expressions and even avatar clothing. You can also integrate cinematic B-roll and apply your brand's specific colors to ensure all your AI videos are perfectly on-brand and visually compelling.

What makes HeyGen an effective international AI video generator?

HeyGen stands out as an international AI video generator by supporting over 175 languages and dialects, enabling truly multilingual video content. Our advanced AI dubbing and voiceovers ensure that your messages resonate globally, making it easy to reach diverse audiences with your AI video generator.

How can HeyGen streamline the production of engaging marketing videos?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of marketing videos through an intuitive online editor and an AI script generator. This easy video creation process allows marketers to quickly produce professional content, leveraging powerful video editing tools to craft impactful narratives efficiently.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo