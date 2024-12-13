Your Go-To Internal Video Maker for Business Communication

Streamline your business video creation and deliver powerful messages using our AI-powered tools and robust text-to-video from script feature.

Create a 45-second internal announcement video targeting all new employees, using a clean and professional visual style with an upbeat, informative voiceover, to introduce a new company policy. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present the information in an engaging and accessible manner, ensuring clear understanding across the organization as an internal video maker.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How internal video maker Works

Streamline your internal communication and training with professional, AI-powered videos. Quickly create engaging content that informs and connects your team.

Step 1
Create Your Video
Start by choosing from a variety of professional templates to kickstart your internal video creation.
Step 2
Choose Your Presenter
Select an AI avatar to narrate your message, making your internal communications engaging and consistent.
Step 3
Add Your Brand Elements
Customize your video with branding controls, including your company logo and specific colors, to maintain brand consistency.
Step 4
Export and Share
Easily export your high-quality video in various aspect ratios, ready to share across your internal channels.

HeyGen is your ultimate internal video maker, streamlining the creation of engaging employee communication, training, and explainer videos. This AI video maker boosts understanding and internal engagement.

Strengthen Internal Culture

Produce inspiring and motivational video content to foster a positive company culture and boost morale among employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my business video creation?

HeyGen transforms your ideas into professional videos instantly. With AI avatars and text-to-video functionality, you can easily create videos that resonate with your audience, significantly boosting your creative output for any business need.

What types of videos can I create with HeyGen?

HeyGen is a versatile video maker perfect for generating a wide range of content, including engaging explainer videos, informative how-to videos, and compelling marketing videos. You can also produce impactful employee communication videos and training materials, all within one powerful platform.

Does HeyGen offer customization options for my brand?

Absolutely. HeyGen empowers you to create custom video content that perfectly aligns with your brand identity. Utilize our extensive templates, integrate your logo and brand colors through comprehensive branding controls, and access a rich media library to ensure every video reflects your unique style.

How does HeyGen simplify the video editing process?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered tools to streamline video creation, minimizing traditional video editing complexities. Our platform allows you to generate voiceovers, add precise subtitles, and convert scripts directly into video, making the entire process efficient and accessible for everyone.

