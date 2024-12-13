Internal Update Video Maker: Create Engaging Company Announcements

Transform internal communications into engaging updates with HeyGen's text-to-video capabilities, saving time and budget on company announcements.

Create a 45-second, professional internal update video for all employees, announcing a new company initiative with an engaging, clear visual and audio style. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver the message, ensuring a consistent and polished presentation for your internal communications.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design a 60-second, informative internal communications video aimed at new hires to explain a key company policy, featuring a friendly and modern visual aesthetic with clear audio. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to quickly produce this essential onboarding content.
Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 30-second company announcement for project teams, delivering a quick update on a recent milestone with an upbeat and collaborative visual and audio style. Take advantage of HeyGen's templates & scenes to streamline the creation process, making it an efficient internal update video maker.
Prompt 3
Develop a 45-second inspiring message from leadership to all staff, communicating strategic vision with an authoritative and polished visual and audio style. Leverage HeyGen's voiceover generation to ensure a high-quality, consistent narration, demonstrating the power of an AI video platform for sophisticated internal communications.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an internal update video maker Works

Quickly transform your internal communications into engaging videos with AI, saving time and resources.

1
Step 1
Create Your Content
Paste your internal update script or outline into the text editor. Leverage text-to-video capabilities to instantly generate initial scenes from your written content, forming the foundation of your message.
2
Step 2
Select Visual Elements
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to present your update, or select a professional template to match your company's style. This ensures a consistent and engaging visual presentation for your internal communications.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Enhance your video by applying your company's branding controls, including logos, colors, and fonts. This reinforces brand identity and ensures every internal update aligns with your corporate image, making your messages instantly recognizable.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation by utilizing HeyGen's export features, allowing you to choose your desired aspect ratio and resolution. Your polished internal update video is now ready to be shared across all your internal channels, effectively communicating your message.

Use Cases

HeyGen, as an AI video platform, empowers teams to create engaging internal update videos, streamlining internal communications and achieving budget savings efficiently.

Deliver Impactful Company Announcements

.

Craft compelling company announcements and motivational messages that resonate with your team, fostering a positive work environment.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of internal communications videos?

HeyGen, as an advanced AI video platform, empowers users to create professional internal communications videos quickly and efficiently. It leverages AI avatars and robust text-to-video capabilities to transform scripts into engaging video content for any internal update video maker.

Can HeyGen customize videos for company branding?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your company's logo, colors, and fonts into your videos. This ensures all your internal communications, such as company announcements, maintain a consistent and professional brand identity.

What types of internal communications can HeyGen help create?

HeyGen is versatile, ideal for a wide range of internal communications, including engaging training videos, comprehensive onboarding videos, and essential internal updates. Its user-friendly interface makes it an effective video maker for diverse organizational needs, leading to budget savings.

Does HeyGen offer templates for quick video production?

Yes, HeyGen features a rich library of professional templates and scenes designed to jumpstart your video creation process. Combined with intuitive text-to-video capabilities and advanced voiceover generation, anyone can efficiently produce high-quality internal communications videos.

