Internal Update Video Generator: Streamline Team Comms
Deliver faster information flow and scalable communication across your organization by transforming text into engaging videos with voiceover generation.
Craft a 45-second video addressing all employees, especially remote teams, about an upcoming IT security policy change. The visual style should be engaging and informative, using professional graphics and stock support from the media library to illustrate key concepts, paired with a friendly yet authoritative voiceover generated by HeyGen. This internal communications piece should leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes for a consistent on-brand feel, making the secure video production process straightforward.
Develop a 2-minute training video specifically for new hires during employee onboarding, demonstrating how to navigate a core internal tool. The visual presentation should be clear and step-by-step, featuring an AI avatar as a virtual presenter, delivering instructions with a helpful voiceover. Ensure the training videos are engaging and accessible, optimized for various viewing platforms using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, with comprehensive subtitles/captions.
Produce a 1-minute weekly project progress update video for project managers and team leads. The visual style needs to be dynamic and data-rich, utilizing charts and project dashboards, enhanced by HeyGen's templates & scenes and relevant stock support from the media library. This internal update video generator should use text-to-video from script to efficiently convey critical project milestones, ensuring faster information flow through a concise and energetic voiceover.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Employee Training and Retention.
Improve learning outcomes and ensure staff absorb critical information with AI-powered training videos, boosting engagement and retention.
Scale Internal Training and Onboarding.
Rapidly produce consistent, high-quality internal training modules and onboarding videos to effectively educate all team members.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the creation of internal update videos?
HeyGen, as an advanced AI video platform, empowers teams to generate professional internal update videos directly from text. Its powerful AI-driven automation converts your scripts into engaging video content with realistic AI avatars and dynamic scenes, significantly streamlining your internal communications.
Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency across all internal video content?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to ensure all your internal videos align perfectly with your company's identity. You can customize AI avatars, leverage a wide range of video templates, and incorporate your logo and colors to create consistently on-brand videos for all internal channels.
What features does HeyGen offer to make internal videos accessible to all employees?
HeyGen enhances accessibility for remote teams and diverse workforces through automatic captions and robust localization features. These capabilities ensure that all employees can easily consume and understand your internal communications, fostering scalable and inclusive information flow.
Is HeyGen a secure platform for producing sensitive company announcements and training videos?
HeyGen prioritizes secure video production for all your internal content, including sensitive company announcements and essential training videos. Our platform is designed to provide a safe and controlled environment for creating and distributing professional videos, ensuring your data remains protected.