Internal Update Video Generator: Streamline Team Comms

Deliver faster information flow and scalable communication across your organization by transforming text into engaging videos with voiceover generation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 45-second video addressing all employees, especially remote teams, about an upcoming IT security policy change. The visual style should be engaging and informative, using professional graphics and stock support from the media library to illustrate key concepts, paired with a friendly yet authoritative voiceover generated by HeyGen. This internal communications piece should leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes for a consistent on-brand feel, making the secure video production process straightforward.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 2-minute training video specifically for new hires during employee onboarding, demonstrating how to navigate a core internal tool. The visual presentation should be clear and step-by-step, featuring an AI avatar as a virtual presenter, delivering instructions with a helpful voiceover. Ensure the training videos are engaging and accessible, optimized for various viewing platforms using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, with comprehensive subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 1-minute weekly project progress update video for project managers and team leads. The visual style needs to be dynamic and data-rich, utilizing charts and project dashboards, enhanced by HeyGen's templates & scenes and relevant stock support from the media library. This internal update video generator should use text-to-video from script to efficiently convey critical project milestones, ensuring faster information flow through a concise and energetic voiceover.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the Internal Update Video Generator Works

Easily create engaging internal update videos in minutes, transforming your team communications with AI-powered video creation.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Easily paste or type your message into the platform. Our "text-to-video from script" feature will convert your text into natural-sounding speech for your video.
2
Step 2
Select Your Presenter and Style
Choose from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to deliver your message, and pick a video template to instantly match your company's aesthetic.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Enhancements
Boost engagement and accessibility by automatically generating "captions" for your video. Further customize with your branding, background music, and stock media from our library.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your engaging video content is ready, export it in your desired aspect ratio. Your internal update is now ready to share across all your communication channels.

Use Cases

Deliver Impactful Company Announcements

Communicate leadership messages, company updates, and policy changes effectively with engaging, professional videos that resonate with employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of internal update videos?

HeyGen, as an advanced AI video platform, empowers teams to generate professional internal update videos directly from text. Its powerful AI-driven automation converts your scripts into engaging video content with realistic AI avatars and dynamic scenes, significantly streamlining your internal communications.

Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency across all internal video content?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to ensure all your internal videos align perfectly with your company's identity. You can customize AI avatars, leverage a wide range of video templates, and incorporate your logo and colors to create consistently on-brand videos for all internal channels.

What features does HeyGen offer to make internal videos accessible to all employees?

HeyGen enhances accessibility for remote teams and diverse workforces through automatic captions and robust localization features. These capabilities ensure that all employees can easily consume and understand your internal communications, fostering scalable and inclusive information flow.

Is HeyGen a secure platform for producing sensitive company announcements and training videos?

HeyGen prioritizes secure video production for all your internal content, including sensitive company announcements and essential training videos. Our platform is designed to provide a safe and controlled environment for creating and distributing professional videos, ensuring your data remains protected.

