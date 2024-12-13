Internal Training Generator: Create Custom Courses Fast

Build company-tailored training fast with our AI-powered course creation tool, transforming scripts into engaging videos.

Imagine effortlessly creating engaging onboarding training with an internal training generator, transforming complex instructions into captivating content for new hires. This 45-second video, targeting HR Managers and L&D Specialists, should feature a modern, clean visual style with animated graphics and an upbeat, professional voiceover, highlighting HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability and diverse AI avatars.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Example Prompt 1
Unlock the power of fully custom course builder solutions that perfectly align with your company-tailored training needs, ensuring every employee receives relevant, impactful education. This 60-second video, designed for Business Leaders and Training Coordinators, needs a professional, sleek visual style showcasing diverse office environments, an authoritative voiceover with inspiring background music, and should emphasize HeyGen's versatile Templates & scenes and extensive Media library/stock support.
Example Prompt 2
Streamline your creation of essential training materials and elevate your e-learning initiatives, making knowledge transfer faster and more effective than ever before. This 30-second video, aimed at Small Business Owners and Team Leads, requires a dynamic, fast-paced visual style with quick cuts demonstrating various training scenarios, an energetic and clear voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, complemented by automatic Subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 3
Step into the future of learning with an AI-powered course creation tool that revolutionizes how you develop skill-building modules, making advanced content accessible and adaptive. This 75-second video, targeting Innovators in L&D and Tech-forward Companies, should adopt a futuristic, tech-inspired visual style depicting AI at work, accompanied by a calm, intelligent, slightly futuristic voiceover, showcasing HeyGen's advanced AI avatars and flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Internal Training Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging, company-tailored training materials and online courses with AI, streamlining your e-learning and onboarding processes.

1
Step 1
Create Your Custom Training
Start building your internal training modules by inputting your script or content, which our AI will transform into professional text-to-video presentations, acting as your custom course builder.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to deliver your training materials, ensuring a consistent and engaging presenter for your courses.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Enhance your company-tailored training with custom branding controls, applying your logos and colors for a cohesive and professional look.
4
Step 4
Export and Integrate
Finalize your course and export it, ready for seamless integration into your e-learning platforms or LMS with flexible aspect-ratio options.

Use Cases

Inspire & Motivate Teams

Create inspiring and motivational videos to boost team morale and foster a positive company culture during training.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as an AI-powered course creation tool?

HeyGen simplifies the entire course creation process by transforming scripts into engaging video training materials using AI avatars and pre-built templates. This allows companies to quickly generate high-quality internal training modules without needing extensive video production experience.

Can HeyGen be used as a custom course builder for company-tailored training?

Absolutely. HeyGen acts as a powerful custom course builder, enabling organizations to develop company-tailored training content, including onboarding training and compliance training, with branded elements and specific messaging. You can easily create skill-building modules perfectly aligned with your business needs.

What types of e-learning content can be developed using HeyGen?

HeyGen serves as a versatile online course creator, empowering users to produce a wide range of virtual training software content, from comprehensive e-learning programs to quick SOPs and skill-building modules. Its text-to-video capabilities streamline the generation of diverse training materials.

Is HeyGen an intuitive authoring tool for generating internal training?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be an intuitive authoring tool, allowing anyone to become an internal training generator without prior video editing expertise. Its user-friendly interface and robust features make course creation efficient and accessible for all users.

