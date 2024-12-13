Internal Process Video Generator: Create Training Videos Fast

Produce impactful internal process videos without editing skills. Leverage our intuitive Templates & scenes for quick, professional results.

Create a 60-second engaging onboarding video for new hires explaining the company's core values. The visual style should be warm and welcoming, featuring diverse AI avatars interacting in a modern office setting, accompanied by a friendly, professional Voiceover generation. This internal communications piece aims to quickly immerse new team members into the company culture.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Produce a 45-second workflow video demonstrating the new expense reporting procedure for all team members. The visual style should be clear and concise, utilizing dynamic Templates & scenes to illustrate each step with on-screen text, supported by an informative voiceover generated directly from a Text-to-video from script input. This how-to guide will streamline understanding and ensure compliance.
Develop a 90-second training video for customer support agents detailing the new product troubleshooting process. The video needs a clean, instructional visual style with step-by-step visuals from the Media library/stock support, ensuring clarity for complex technical steps. Implement Subtitles/captions for accessibility and reinforcement, alongside a calm and clear narration to create effective video documentation for this internal process.
Design a 30-second internal announcement video celebrating a recent team achievement, targeted at all employees to boost morale and promote cross-departmental awareness. The visual style should be upbeat and celebratory, with bright colors and fast-paced transitions, complemented by an inspiring musical track. Utilize the AI Video Generator to quickly assemble dynamic visuals and ensure the final output can be shared easily across various platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports without needing any editing skills.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work



Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Internal Process Video Generator Works

Quickly transform your internal processes and training materials into clear, engaging videos to streamline communication and enhance understanding across your team.

Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your existing process documentation or script directly into the editor. The platform utilizes advanced Text-to-video from script technology to prepare your content for video generation.
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of professional AI avatars to narrate your video, ensuring a consistent and engaging presentation for all your internal communications.
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Visuals
Enhance clarity by generating high-quality Voiceover generation in various languages, and incorporate relevant media from the stock footage library or upload your own visuals.
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once your video is perfected, easily Export your video in your preferred Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ready for secure sharing across your internal platforms and teams.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Workflow Explanations

Transform intricate operational processes and how-to guides into clear, easy-to-understand video documentation for all staff.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of internal process videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI Video Generator that streamlines the production of high-quality internal process videos and workflow videos. It empowers users to quickly transform text to video, creating detailed how-to guides and video documentation without needing extensive editing skills.

Can HeyGen be used to create training and onboarding videos efficiently?

Absolutely. HeyGen serves as an exceptional Explainer Video Maker for producing engaging training videos and onboarding videos. You can leverage AI avatars and AI Voiceovers to clearly communicate internal communications, ensuring effective knowledge retention within your organization.

What types of videos can I generate with HeyGen without prior editing experience?

HeyGen allows you to easily generate a wide range of videos, including detailed video documentation and educational explainers, all without requiring any editing skills. Simply utilize its intuitive templates and AI-powered tools to create stunning video content from text.

How can HeyGen help businesses save time in their video production efforts?

HeyGen significantly helps businesses save time by automating many aspects of video production. With its generative AI platform, you can quickly create polished videos for internal communications and training programs, accelerating content creation and documentation efforts efficiently.

