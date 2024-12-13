Internal Policy Video Maker for Clear & Engaging Policies

Effortlessly transform complex policies into clear, engaging videos using advanced Text-to-video from script capabilities.

Create a concise 2-minute internal policy video for all employees, introducing the updated data privacy guidelines with clear, on-screen text and professional animations. The visual style should be modern and informative, complemented by a confident, explanatory voiceover, easily generated using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to ensure accuracy and consistency across all communications.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design an engaging 3-minute employee onboarding video for new hires, showcasing the company culture and initial steps. Employ a friendly and approachable visual style featuring dynamic scenes and a welcoming tone, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key messages and personalize the experience for newcomers, ensuring a consistent and professional brand presence.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 90-second explainer video for the sales team, demonstrating the new CRM integration with a vibrant and easy-to-follow visual style, using upbeat background music to maintain engagement. Leverage HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to quickly assemble professional-looking sequences, making complex processes simple and understandable for immediate application.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a polished 1-minute internal communications video for all staff, delivering the quarterly performance update with a sophisticated visual aesthetic incorporating company branding elements and a confident, professional tone. Ensure the message is clearly conveyed through HeyGen's precise voiceover generation, providing clarity and authority, making it easy for employees to digest key information.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How internal policy video maker Works

Transform complex internal policies into engaging, easy-to-understand videos in minutes, ensuring clear communication and better employee comprehension across your organization.

1
Step 1
Create Your Policy Script
Begin by inputting your policy text. The AI video maker will instantly convert your script into a video, utilizing its text-to-video capabilities for a quick start.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Enhance your message by choosing from a diverse range of AI avatars. These digital presenters will deliver your policy information clearly and professionally.
3
Step 3
Apply Custom Branding
Integrate your company's identity by applying branding controls like logos and colors. This ensures your internal policy videos maintain a consistent, professional appearance.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Finalize your internal policy video by selecting the desired aspect ratio and quality. Export your high-quality video for seamless distribution across all internal communication channels.

Use Cases

Simplify Complex Policy Communication

Translate intricate internal policies into clear, concise video explainers, improving comprehension and compliance across the organization.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation for internal communications?

HeyGen leverages advanced text-to-video capabilities, allowing users to effortlessly transform scripts into engaging video content with realistic AI avatars and professional voice-over generation, ideal for internal communication videos and training videos.

Can HeyGen help maintain our brand identity in internal videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers comprehensive custom branding controls, enabling you to seamlessly integrate your company's branding elements like logos and specific colors into your internal policy videos and company announcements, ensuring consistent visual generation.

What features make HeyGen an intuitive explainer video software?

HeyGen provides an intuitive drag-and-drop editor and a diverse collection of video templates, establishing it as an easy-to-use explainer video software. You can quickly create high-quality video content, including employee onboarding videos, without requiring prior video editing experience.

How can HeyGen speed up the production of professional training videos?

HeyGen significantly streamlines the creation of professional training videos by offering a vast library of custom video templates, AI avatars, and efficient text-to-video conversion. This empowers HR professionals to produce engaging video content efficiently for policy training and employee onboarding.

