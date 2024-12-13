Internal Policy Video Maker for Clear & Engaging Policies
Effortlessly transform complex policies into clear, engaging videos using advanced Text-to-video from script capabilities.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design an engaging 3-minute employee onboarding video for new hires, showcasing the company culture and initial steps. Employ a friendly and approachable visual style featuring dynamic scenes and a welcoming tone, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key messages and personalize the experience for newcomers, ensuring a consistent and professional brand presence.
Produce a dynamic 90-second explainer video for the sales team, demonstrating the new CRM integration with a vibrant and easy-to-follow visual style, using upbeat background music to maintain engagement. Leverage HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to quickly assemble professional-looking sequences, making complex processes simple and understandable for immediate application.
Develop a polished 1-minute internal communications video for all staff, delivering the quarterly performance update with a sophisticated visual aesthetic incorporating company branding elements and a confident, professional tone. Ensure the message is clearly conveyed through HeyGen's precise voiceover generation, providing clarity and authority, making it easy for employees to digest key information.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Policy Training & Retention.
Boost employee understanding and retention of internal policies through engaging, AI-powered training videos.
Streamline Internal Learning & Development.
Efficiently develop comprehensive internal training modules and policy explainers, reaching all employees effortlessly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation for internal communications?
HeyGen leverages advanced text-to-video capabilities, allowing users to effortlessly transform scripts into engaging video content with realistic AI avatars and professional voice-over generation, ideal for internal communication videos and training videos.
Can HeyGen help maintain our brand identity in internal videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen offers comprehensive custom branding controls, enabling you to seamlessly integrate your company's branding elements like logos and specific colors into your internal policy videos and company announcements, ensuring consistent visual generation.
What features make HeyGen an intuitive explainer video software?
HeyGen provides an intuitive drag-and-drop editor and a diverse collection of video templates, establishing it as an easy-to-use explainer video software. You can quickly create high-quality video content, including employee onboarding videos, without requiring prior video editing experience.
How can HeyGen speed up the production of professional training videos?
HeyGen significantly streamlines the creation of professional training videos by offering a vast library of custom video templates, AI avatars, and efficient text-to-video conversion. This empowers HR professionals to produce engaging video content efficiently for policy training and employee onboarding.