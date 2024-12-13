Internal Policy Video Generator to Simplify Training

Effortlessly create engaging policy explainer videos for employee training and compliance, leveraging Text-to-video from script.

Develop a 1-minute video explaining our company's new remote work policy for all new hires, utilizing a professional AI avatar to present the information clearly and welcomingly, accompanied by a friendly, reassuring voiceover.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 90-second compliance training video detailing updated data privacy company policies for all employees, employing Text-to-video from script to ensure accuracy and a formal visual style with engaging infographics and an authoritative voice.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second internal communications video for team leads and managers, announcing the rollout of a new project management tool, leveraging various Templates & scenes to create a dynamic and modern visual style with upbeat background music.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 30-second policy explainer video for the HR department outlining recent amendments to the leave policy, ensuring all key points are highlighted with clear Subtitles/captions for quick reference in a direct, professional visual style with concise narration, maintaining secure internal video production standards.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Internal Policy Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform complex company policies into engaging video explanations for your team using an AI video platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by pasting your policy text or script directly into the platform. This serves as the foundation for your "internal policy video generator", automatically converting your written content into a dynamic visual format.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar and Style
Select an "AI avatar" to be the presenter for your policy explanation. Customize their appearance and voice to ensure a professional and consistent brand representation.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Captions
Enhance clarity by using "Voiceover generation" to create natural-sounding narration for your video. You can also easily add captions to ensure accessibility for all employees.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Policy Video
Once finalized, Export your polished video in your desired format. Your new "policy explainer videos" are now ready for secure distribution across your internal communication channels, ensuring your team is well-informed.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Policy Explanations

Break down intricate company policies into easy-to-understand video explanations, improving clarity and compliance for employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of internal policy videos using AI?

HeyGen streamlines the process by allowing users to generate "policy explainer videos" from "Text-to-video from script". Our advanced "AI video generator" employs realistic "AI avatars" and "Voiceover generation" to bring your content to life quickly and efficiently, making complex "company policies" easy to understand.

Can I customize the look and feel of policy videos created with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive "Branding controls", enabling you to use "branded templates" and integrate your "brand kits" with custom logos, colors, and fonts. This ensures all your "internal communications", including "policy explainer videos", align perfectly with your company's identity.

Does HeyGen support multilingual options and accessibility features for policy content?

Yes, HeyGen enhances accessibility for your "internal communications" with "Automatic closed captions" and robust "multilingual translation" capabilities. This ensures your "policy explainer videos" are understood by a diverse workforce, fostering comprehensive "employee training" and compliance.

What makes HeyGen suitable for creating secure internal policy and training videos?

HeyGen is designed for "secure internal video production", providing a robust "AI video platform" perfect for "onboarding materials" and "compliance training". It acts as an efficient "internal policy video generator", ensuring sensitive company information is communicated clearly and securely within your organization.

