Internal Orientation Video Maker for Engaging Onboarding
Create engaging training videos quickly. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to personalize your internal orientation content.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise 45-second training video for current employees explaining a new software tool. The visual aesthetic should be clean and instructional, utilizing animated elements to highlight key features, while an energetic and clear voiceover guides viewers through the steps. This engaging training video, incorporating HeyGen's AI avatars, should simplify complex information.
Produce an impactful 30-second video for all employees, announcing the latest company quarterly achievements. The visual presentation should be dynamic and celebratory, using brand-consistent templates and fast-paced transitions, backed by an uplifting background score. This internal communication piece, showcasing effective use of templates & scenes, fosters team spirit and shares company progress efficiently.
Imagine a 75-second employee onboarding video that clarifies the new benefits package, targeting all staff members but especially new joiners. The visual style must be clear and straightforward, employing easy-to-read text overlays and professional AI avatars. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to ensure accurate and consistent communication, making complex policy details easily understandable.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies creating impactful internal orientation videos and engaging onboarding videos. Our AI video maker empowers teams to produce high-quality training videos efficiently.
Expand Training and Onboarding Reach.
Effortlessly create and distribute more internal orientation and training courses to a wider employee base, ensuring consistent information delivery.
Enhance Employee Training Engagement.
Utilize AI-powered videos to significantly boost employee engagement and improve retention rates for essential onboarding and training content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the creation of onboarding and internal orientation videos?
HeyGen simplifies the video creation process by enabling users to quickly turn text into engaging onboarding videos using AI avatars and pre-built templates. This allows for efficient development of compelling internal orientation video content.
Can HeyGen produce engaging training videos for employee onboarding?
Absolutely, HeyGen empowers you to create engaging training videos for employee onboarding by utilizing realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceovers. This ensures your workforce receives impactful and memorable training.
What branding and customization options are available for onboarding videos in HeyGen?
HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company's logo and colors directly into your onboarding videos. You can also customize scenes and templates to maintain a consistent brand identity.
How quickly can I generate internal training content with HeyGen's AI video maker?
HeyGen's AI video maker significantly accelerates the video creation process for internal training content. By simply inputting text, you can leverage text-to-video capabilities to generate sophisticated training videos in minutes.