Transform scripts into engaging employee onboarding videos in minutes with powerful Text-to-video.

Design a compelling 45-second onboarding video for new hires, aiming to immerse them in the company culture and initial procedures. This video should feature a modern, clean visual style with engaging animated graphics, perfectly complemented by an upbeat, friendly background track and a clear, professional voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present key information in an approachable manner, creating effective onboarding videos that resonate.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a 60-second internal communication video targeting existing employees, specifically crafted to clarify recent updates to company policies. Its visual presentation will be professional, employing infographic-style visuals with clear, concise text overlays to convey complex information effectively, paired with a calm, authoritative narration and subtle, unobtrusive background music. The Text-to-video from script feature within HeyGen can be crucial for transforming policy documents into compelling employee onboarding content.
Example Prompt 2
A dynamic 30-second video could educate a sales team on the essential functions of a new CRM tool for employee training. Its visual aesthetic demands dynamic screen-recording segments featuring quick cuts and clear highlights to guide users efficiently. An energetic, concise voiceover explaining each step, combined with subtle sound effects for actions, will enhance engagement. Leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes can significantly streamline the production of these practical video templates.
Example Prompt 3
Consider producing a polished 50-second corporate vision video, intended for all employees, from new hires to long-term staff, which includes an executive welcome message. The visual style must be professional and inspiring, with smooth transitions and consistent branded elements reflecting the company's prestige. An inspiring, motivational voiceover should underpin the narrative, and HeyGen's Voiceover generation can ensure high-quality, consistent audio for this important internal onboarding video maker tool.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Internal Onboarding Video Maker Works

Quickly create engaging and professional onboarding videos for new hires with AI-powered tools, streamlining employee training and internal communication.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select a video template that suits your company's brand and onboarding needs, or begin with a blank canvas. Our extensive library of onboarding video templates provides a professional foundation to quickly get started.
2
Step 2
Create Your Content
Craft your message by typing or pasting your script. Utilize our AI avatars to present your information clearly and consistently, enhancing the professionalism of your employee onboarding videos.
3
Step 3
Customize and Brand
Apply your brand's specific colors, fonts, and logo using our intuitive branding controls. This ensures your internal onboarding videos align perfectly with your company's visual identity and professional standards.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video with high-quality voiceover generation and export it in various aspect ratios. Easily share your impactful onboarding content with all new hires, facilitating smooth internal communication.

Streamline Knowledge Transfer

Simplify complex company policies and procedures into clear, digestible video formats for faster employee understanding.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline internal onboarding video creation?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive internal onboarding video maker, transforming your scripts into professional videos using realistic AI avatars. This Text-to-video capability significantly speeds up the creation process for comprehensive employee training.

What creative assets and templates are available for onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides a wide array of onboarding video templates and creative assets, making it easy to customize engaging content. Users can leverage branding controls to ensure every video aligns perfectly with their company's visual identity.

Does HeyGen create AI-generated videos suitable for employee onboarding?

Absolutely. HeyGen utilizes advanced AI avatars and robust voiceover generation to produce high-quality AI-generated videos ideal for employee onboarding. This ensures consistent and engaging communication for all new hires.

Can businesses easily customize their onboarding videos with HeyGen?

Businesses can easily customize their internal onboarding videos using HeyGen's comprehensive branding controls, including logos and colors. The platform also offers a rich media library to create professional videos that resonate with their internal communication strategy.

