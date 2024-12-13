Internal Newsletter Video Maker for Engaging Communications

Boost employee engagement and streamline video creation with customizable templates & scenes for your internal newsletters.

Create a 90-second internal communications video for team leads and department heads, adopting a professional, infographic-rich visual style with a clear, authoritative AI voiceover to detail the latest advancements in our AI-driven tools, showcasing how Voiceover generation can streamline their weekly updates.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Produce a 45-second video for all employees, designed with an upbeat, engaging visual style and featuring a friendly AI avatar to announce a new employee engagement initiative, demonstrating personalized video content that will foster better team connections.
Prompt 2
Develop a 2-minute training video specifically for new hires in the engineering department, utilizing clean, tutorial-style visuals consistent with our brand's Video Templates, accompanied by precise subtitles/captions to guide them through their initial setup procedures.
Prompt 3
Generate a 60-second company news broadcast for the entire company, presented with dynamic, brand-aligned visuals that incorporate a variety of stock support from our Media library, highlighting recent achievements and upcoming projects in an inspiring and informative manner.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Internal Newsletter Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging video newsletters for your internal communications with our intuitive, AI-driven platform.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from a range of professional Video Templates or paste your script to automatically generate scenes. This provides a quick and structured foundation for your video newsletter.
2
Step 2
Add Your Message and AI Avatar
Customize your content by adding text and selecting an AI Avatar to deliver your internal communications with an engaging, human touch.
3
Step 3
Enhance Visuals and Branding
Incorporate customizable video scenes, images, and brand elements. Apply your Branding controls to ensure consistency and brand safety across all your video content.
4
Step 4
Publish and Share Your Video
Finalize your video newsletter by generating Subtitles/captions for enhanced accessibility. Easily Export your creation and share it to boost employee engagement.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms internal newsletters into engaging video newsletters. Our AI-driven tools streamline video creation for impactful internal communications and enhanced employee engagement.

Enhance Leadership Communications

.

Deliver inspiring leadership messages and company news through personalized video content, fostering a stronger connection and sense of community among employees.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of video newsletters for internal communications?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI-driven tools to transform traditional internal newsletters into engaging video content. Our platform allows for seamless text-to-video conversion, streamlining your internal communications and boosting employee engagement effortlessly.

What AI-driven tools does HeyGen offer for customizing internal video newsletters?

HeyGen provides powerful AI tools, including photorealistic AI Avatars and natural AI Voice Actors, to create highly personalized video content. You can also utilize customizable video scenes and robust branding controls to maintain your company's visual identity within every internal newsletter.

Can HeyGen help create internal video newsletters quickly and efficiently?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed for speed and scale in video creation. With a library of Video Templates and intuitive drag-and-drop tools, you can rapidly produce professional-quality internal video newsletters without extensive editing experience, enhancing your internal communications strategy.

What features does HeyGen provide to ensure accessibility and engagement for diverse employees with video newsletters?

HeyGen enhances employee engagement and accessibility through features like automatic subtitles/captions and multilingual voiceovers. This ensures your personalized video content reaches and resonates with a diverse workforce, making internal communications more inclusive and impactful.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo