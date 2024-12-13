Internal Messaging Video Maker: Enhance Team Communication

Create engaging internal communication videos with AI avatars to streamline updates and boost employee engagement.

409/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 60-second introductory video for new hires, outlining the core values of our company culture. The video should have a friendly and welcoming visual style, incorporating animated elements and text overlays to keep viewers engaged. Leverage HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes and convert your script to Text-to-video to efficiently create this essential onboarding video, ensuring a consistent message across all new employee training.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second video specifically for the sales and marketing teams, providing a critical update on Q3 performance and upcoming strategy shifts. The visual and audio style should be direct and informative, incorporating charts and graphs from HeyGen's Media library/stock support for quick comprehension. Ensure all crucial points are reinforced with Subtitles/captions to aid knowledge sharing and ensure clarity in this departmental update.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 45-second inspirational video aimed at boosting employee morale and celebrating recent team achievements. The visual style should be dynamic and uplifting, featuring a mix of real team photos and celebratory graphics. This engaging communication piece, easily shareable across internal platforms using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, will feature an uplifting narrative to highlight our positive working environment and foster stronger team engagement.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Internal Messaging Videos Work

Effortlessly create professional internal communications videos to boost employee engagement and streamline company announcements.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Choose from a library of professional video templates designed for various internal communications videos, from onboarding to company announcements, to quickly begin your project.
2
Step 2
Paste Your Script
Paste your text, and our Text-to-video engine will instantly transform it into spoken dialogue, saving time on recordings.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Avatars
Bring your message to life by choosing from a diverse range of AI avatars and integrating them into your scenes.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Export your polished internal communications video in high definition, ready for immediate sharing across all your internal channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Craft Engaging Company Announcements

.

Deliver impactful company announcements and foster a positive culture with inspiring video messages for your team.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating internal communications videos?

HeyGen empowers teams to easily create professional internal communications videos. Our intuitive platform, featuring AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, helps streamline communication and engage employees without prior video editing experience.

Can HeyGen enhance employee engagement through video?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to produce dynamic onboarding videos, training videos, and company announcements with AI avatars and professional voiceovers. These engaging communications foster a positive working environment and boost employee morale.

What creative features does HeyGen offer for internal videos?

HeyGen provides a suite of creative tools including a vast library of video templates and the ability to generate animated explainer videos using AI avatars and text-to-video. You can also add subtitles/captions and utilize branding controls for consistent company branding.

How quickly can I create an internal messaging video with HeyGen?

HeyGen is designed for rapid video creation, allowing you to generate an internal messaging video in minutes. With features like text-to-video and a user-friendly interface, you can quickly produce professional short-form videos to boost team productivity and internal updates.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo