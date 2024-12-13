Boost Engagement with an Internal Messaging Video Generator
Streamline internal communication and engage employees faster using AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 1.5-minute engaging onboarding module for all new hires, designed to welcome them and introduce core company values. The video should have a friendly, supportive visual aesthetic and a warm, inviting voice, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars to present key information and using Voiceover generation for a personal touch, making internal training effective and approachable.
Produce a concise 1-minute company-wide announcement video for all employees, celebrating a recent milestone. The visual and audio style should be upbeat, professional, and inspiring, ensuring streamline internal communication. Incorporate HeyGen's pre-designed Templates & scenes and supplement with relevant Media library/stock support to deliver an impactful and memorable message.
Develop a 1.5-minute internal product feature showcase video targeting sales and marketing teams, highlighting the new "Video Editor" capabilities. Employ a dynamic, sleek visual style with an energetic voice that clearly demonstrates functionality. Ensure the video effectively communicates the value of the Internal Communication Video Maker by utilizing HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for platform-specific previews and integrating relevant visuals from the Media library/stock support.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Employee Training.
Enhance internal training programs and employee retention with dynamic AI videos that capture attention and improve learning outcomes.
Foster Company Culture.
Create inspiring internal announcements and motivational messages that foster a strong company culture and boost employee morale.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify internal messaging with AI video?
HeyGen functions as an AI Internal Communication Generator, expertly transforming your scripts into compelling video content. This allows organizations to efficiently produce engaging internal training and announcements featuring realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation.
Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency in internal communication videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to seamlessly incorporate your company's logo and specific colors into every video. This ensures all your internal messaging, created with HeyGen's advanced AI text to video capabilities, aligns perfectly with your established brand identity.
What features does HeyGen offer for making internal videos more accessible?
HeyGen enhances video accessibility through automatic subtitles/captions, ensuring your internal communication videos are easily understood by all employees. This feature, combined with diverse AI avatars, helps streamline internal communication for a more inclusive audience across your organization.
How efficient is creating an internal communication video with HeyGen's online editor?
HeyGen's intuitive online editor allows users to quickly generate high-quality internal communication videos directly from a script. You can leverage a wide range of video templates and a comprehensive media library to produce professional AI text to video content without requiring extensive editing experience.