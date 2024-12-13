Boost Engagement with an Internal Messaging Video Generator

Streamline internal communication and engage employees faster using AI avatars.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 1.5-minute engaging onboarding module for all new hires, designed to welcome them and introduce core company values. The video should have a friendly, supportive visual aesthetic and a warm, inviting voice, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars to present key information and using Voiceover generation for a personal touch, making internal training effective and approachable.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 1-minute company-wide announcement video for all employees, celebrating a recent milestone. The visual and audio style should be upbeat, professional, and inspiring, ensuring streamline internal communication. Incorporate HeyGen's pre-designed Templates & scenes and supplement with relevant Media library/stock support to deliver an impactful and memorable message.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 1.5-minute internal product feature showcase video targeting sales and marketing teams, highlighting the new "Video Editor" capabilities. Employ a dynamic, sleek visual style with an energetic voice that clearly demonstrates functionality. Ensure the video effectively communicates the value of the Internal Communication Video Maker by utilizing HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for platform-specific previews and integrating relevant visuals from the Media library/stock support.
How Internal Messaging Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your internal communications into engaging videos, fostering employee connection and clarity across your organization.

1
Step 1
Paste your Script
Begin by inputting your message to utilize our powerful Text-to-video from script capability. This swiftly converts your text into a dynamic video foundation.
2
Step 2
Select your Visuals
Choose from a diverse range of professional AI avatars and scene templates that best represent your message. Customize further to ensure your video aligns with your company's brand.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Captions
Enhance your video with automatic Voiceover generation in various languages. Include precise subtitles for improved accessibility, ensuring your message is understood by all employees.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to perfectly fit any platform. Your polished video is now ready to streamline internal communication and boost engagement.

Use Cases

Quick Internal Updates

Rapidly create engaging video updates and brief internal messages, streamlining routine communications for all teams.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify internal messaging with AI video?

HeyGen functions as an AI Internal Communication Generator, expertly transforming your scripts into compelling video content. This allows organizations to efficiently produce engaging internal training and announcements featuring realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation.

Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency in internal communication videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to seamlessly incorporate your company's logo and specific colors into every video. This ensures all your internal messaging, created with HeyGen's advanced AI text to video capabilities, aligns perfectly with your established brand identity.

What features does HeyGen offer for making internal videos more accessible?

HeyGen enhances video accessibility through automatic subtitles/captions, ensuring your internal communication videos are easily understood by all employees. This feature, combined with diverse AI avatars, helps streamline internal communication for a more inclusive audience across your organization.

How efficient is creating an internal communication video with HeyGen's online editor?

HeyGen's intuitive online editor allows users to quickly generate high-quality internal communication videos directly from a script. You can leverage a wide range of video templates and a comprehensive media library to produce professional AI text to video content without requiring extensive editing experience.

