Internal Message Video Maker: Boost Team Engagement
Empower internal communication with impactful videos. Our internal message video maker simplifies creation using AI Avatars and a user-friendly interface.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second employee engagement video designed to welcome new hires to a specific department. The visual and audio style should be friendly and encouraging, utilizing vibrant colors and soft background music to create a welcoming atmosphere. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present key information, making the onboarding experience more personal and engaging for new team members.
Produce a 60-second internal communication video explaining a new company-wide policy change to all staff who need to understand updated processes. This video requires a clear, instructional visual style with clean graphics and a professional, calm delivery, ensuring maximum comprehension. Employ HeyGen's subtitles/captions capability to enhance accessibility and reinforce key takeaways for viewers.
Imagine crafting a 30-second leadership communication video for the entire organization, delivering a brief yet inspiring message about the company's future vision. The video should possess an authoritative yet warm visual and audio style, aiming for cinematic conciseness with impactful background music. Generate this powerful message efficiently by using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to bring the leader's words to life.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Become an effective internal message video maker with HeyGen. Easily create compelling internal communication videos to boost employee engagement and share company news effortlessly.
Boost Training Engagement.
Enhance employee training and retention by creating engaging, AI-powered internal videos that captivate learners.
Develop Internal Learning Programs.
Effortlessly produce more internal courses and training materials to educate and develop your workforce globally.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen improve internal communication within my organization?
HeyGen empowers you to create engaging internal communication videos quickly and efficiently. Utilize AI Avatars and text-to-video functionality to deliver company announcements, leadership communication, and foster stronger employee engagement, transforming how your team connects.
What kind of internal videos can I generate using HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can generate a diverse range of internal videos, including comprehensive onboarding videos, effective training videos, and critical product updates. Leverage our customizable video templates and AI Voice Actor feature to tailor content specifically for your team's needs and enhance visual storytelling.
Does HeyGen support custom branding for corporate videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to ensure all your internal message videos align perfectly with your company branding elements. Easily integrate your logo, colors, and other brand assets into any video, maintaining a consistent and professional look across all communications.
Is HeyGen a user-friendly platform for creating videos?
Yes, HeyGen is designed with a user-friendly interface, making video creation accessible for everyone, regardless of technical expertise. Our intuitive AI-powered tools simplify the text to video generator process, enabling quick production of high-quality communication video without complex editing skills.