Design captivating internal communication and training videos quickly. Use HeyGen's text-to-video from script to save time and effort.

Imagine a 45-second "Welcome to the Team" video designed for new hires, created by HR teams. This engaging video should feature a diverse AI avatar delivering essential onboarding information, supported by a warm and professional voiceover generation. The visual style should be clean and inviting, with a friendly tone to make new colleagues feel instantly comfortable and informed.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second training video aimed at junior employees, focusing on a specific skill or process within the company. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to structure the content, allowing text-to-video from script functionality to present clear, step-by-step instructions. The visual approach should be instructional yet motivating, with a calm, focused audio style that encourages learning and growth in a personalized coaching context.
Example Prompt 2
A 30-second internal communications video is needed for all employees, designed to efficiently announce a new company initiative or important policy update. This quick AI video maker production should feature dynamic visuals, crisp voiceover generation, and clear subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and impact. The style should be professional and direct, conveying key information efficiently and engagingly across departments.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 45-second internal mentoring video maker highlight reel where experienced team members share their top three productivity tips for newer colleagues. This engaging video should leverage text-to-video from script to articulate key insights and incorporate media library/stock support for relevant background visuals. The overall visual style should be inspirational and approachable, accompanied by an upbeat, encouraging audio track to foster a culture of knowledge sharing and collaboration.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Internal Mentoring Video Maker Works

Empower your team with personalized internal mentoring videos. Create engaging, high-quality training content quickly and efficiently using AI avatars and intuitive tools.

Step 1
Create Your Mentoring Script
Begin by writing your mentoring content or selecting a video template. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability allows you to effortlessly transform your written guidance into a polished video.
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your mentor. You can also generate a natural-sounding voiceover to deliver your message with clarity and professionalism.
Step 3
Incorporate Branding and Media
Personalize your mentoring content by leveraging HeyGen's Branding controls (logo, colors) to maintain a consistent company identity across all your internal communications videos.
Step 4
Export Your Mentoring Video
Finalize your video with automatically generated Subtitles/captions for enhanced accessibility. Easily export your high-quality video for seamless sharing within your organization.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create Personalized Coaching Videos

Develop custom, inspiring video messages for personalized coaching, fostering individual growth and skill development within teams.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our internal training and communications?

HeyGen empowers HR teams to create engaging training videos, onboarding videos, and internal communications videos quickly. Leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video conversion, you can produce professional content efficiently for your organization.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video maker for businesses?

HeyGen is an effective AI video maker because it transforms scripts into professional videos using realistic AI avatars and advanced voice-over generation. This streamlines video creation, making high-quality content accessible even without complex editing skills.

Does HeyGen offer various video templates to simplify creation?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide range of customizable video templates, allowing users to quickly start their video creation process. Its intuitive user interface ensures a cost-effective and efficient way to produce high-quality, engaging videos.

Can HeyGen be used to create personalized coaching or internal mentoring videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen serves as an excellent internal mentoring video maker, enabling the creation of personalized coaching videos with AI avatars and custom voice-over. This helps deliver consistent and engaging videos for employee development and support.

