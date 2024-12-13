Your Go-To Internal Launch Video Maker for Product Reveals

Transform your internal product launches into engaging experiences with dynamic AI avatars that grab attention.

Develop a vibrant 45-second internal product launch announcement video designed for all company employees, celebrating the successful release of a new feature. The visual style should be energetic and professional, incorporating dynamic graphics and cheerful background music to convey excitement. Utilize HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble a compelling narrative highlighting key milestones and team contributions.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How internal launch video maker Works

Create engaging internal launch videos effortlessly with HeyGen's intuitive platform, ensuring your team is informed and excited about new products.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Template
Select a professional Product launch video template from HeyGen's Templates & scenes library, providing a quick and effective starting point for your announcement.
2
Step 2
Create Your Content
Craft your internal announcement script and use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to bring your words to life, making you an AI video maker effortlessly.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding & Visuals
Enhance your video with HeyGen's Branding controls (logo, colors) to align with your company's internal communications, ensuring a consistent look and feel.
4
Step 4
Export Your Launch Video
Finalize your launch video and utilize HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare it for seamless sharing across all your internal platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging internal launch videos, transforming how businesses announce new products and updates. Our AI video maker empowers teams to craft compelling announcement videos for seamless internal communications and product launches.

Craft High-Impact Internal Announcements

.

Quickly generate professional, high-impact announcement videos to effectively communicate product launches and updates across the organization.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I quickly create a professional product launch video?

HeyGen's AI video maker allows you to craft engaging internal launch videos or public product announcements with ease. Utilize drag-and-drop editing tools and pre-designed video templates to streamline your video creation process.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for crafting compelling product videos?

HeyGen integrates advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology, transforming your scripts into dynamic product videos. This empowers you to create captivating product demos and marketing videos without needing complex video production skills.

Can HeyGen help customize internal launch announcement videos with brand elements?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides branding controls, enabling you to incorporate your logo and brand colors into your internal product launch announcement videos. This ensures consistency and professionalism across all your internal communications.

Is HeyGen suitable for making various types of product update videos efficiently?

Yes, HeyGen is a versatile video maker tool that supports the creation of diverse product-related content, from how-to videos to new product updates. Its online video maker platform makes making videos accessible for any business.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo