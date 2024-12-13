Internal Guide Video Maker for Fast & Easy Training Videos

Transform your SOPs and how-to guides into clear, concise instructional videos using intuitive text-to-video from script.

How can new hires grasp essential company policies swiftly? Create a 45-second instructional video designed for onboarding specialists and new employees. This video should feature a warm, inviting visual style with animated elements and professional background music, while an AI avatar delivers key information with a friendly and clear voice, making the initial learning phase seamless.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
To improve understanding of new software functionalities, develop a 60-second how-to video for internal team members, specifically targeting departmental leads. The video needs a direct, step-by-step visual approach with clean on-screen graphics and an upbeat, informative audio track, effectively utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to transform complex SOPs into clear visual guides.
Prompt 2
Empower internal teams to share quick tips and updates with a 30-second explainer video, accessible to all employees for rapid knowledge sharing. Employ a dynamic, vibrant visual style, incorporating concise text overlays and uplifting background music. HeyGen's Templates & scenes will ensure a polished presentation, enabling quick creation and efficient information dissemination.
Prompt 3
Simplify complex technical processes for project managers and technical support staff by constructing a 50-second video documentation tutorial. This guide demands a calm and detailed visual approach, blending clear screen recordings with professional narration. Leverage HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver consistent and articulate explanations, turning intricate steps into easily digestible tutorial videos.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How internal guide video maker Works

Effortlessly create comprehensive and engaging instructional videos for your team with intuitive tools designed for efficient knowledge sharing and onboarding.

1
Step 1
Choose an Easy Template
Start your internal guide by selecting from a variety of pre-designed easy templates to quickly structure your content and streamline the creation process.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Narration
Input your text and let our AI generated voiceover provide clear, consistent narration for your step-by-step guides, saving time on recording.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Customization
Ensure your internal guides align with company standards by applying your brand's logo and colors using our intuitive branding controls.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Securely
Finalize your video and include automatic Subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility, making your internal guides effective for all team members.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms your approach to internal guide video creation, making it effortless to produce engaging training videos, onboarding materials, and how-to guides. Leverage AI avatars and easy templates to streamline video documentation and knowledge sharing.

Simplify Complex Guides

Simplify complex internal processes and enhance team education through clear, engaging video guides.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of video documentation and instructional content?

HeyGen significantly streamlines the process of creating video documentation and instructional videos by leveraging AI. Our platform allows you to generate compelling content with AI avatars and AI generated voiceovers, starting from a simple script, making it an efficient internal guide video maker.

Can I customize my training videos and how-to guides to align with my brand?

Absolutely. HeyGen empowers you to fully customize your training videos and how-to guides with extensive brand customization options. Utilize easy templates and branding controls to ensure all your instructional videos consistently reflect your company's identity.

What types of internal guides and SOPs can I create with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can create a wide range of internal guides and SOPs, including detailed step-by-step guides, onboarding processes, and explainer videos for complex topics. This platform is ideal for enhancing knowledge sharing across your organization.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages and accessibility features for instructional videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports global communication for your instructional videos by offering features to translate and localize content into multiple languages. You can also easily add subtitles and captions, ensuring your video documentation is accessible to a wider audience.

