Internal Course Video Maker: Create Engaging Training Videos
Produce professional employee training videos easily with powerful AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 90-second training video for existing employees on a critical new compliance procedure. The video should adopt an engaging and friendly visual style, incorporating AI avatars to present information in a conversational yet authoritative manner, leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a polished look, showcasing it as an efficient training video maker.
Design a 2-minute internal communications video detailing the rollout of a new internal development tool. Target the development team with crisp, illustrative visuals and a precise, technical voice generated via HeyGen's Voiceover generation. Integrate relevant diagrams and screen recordings seamlessly using the Media library/stock support, showcasing the platform's versatility as a complete video creation platform.
Produce a dynamic 45-second "how-to" video explaining a common software shortcut for all employees. This engaging training video should feature quick-cut visuals and energetic narration, easily created using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability. Ensure the final output is optimized for various internal communication channels by utilizing Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Streamlined Internal Course Creation.
Efficiently develop and deploy more internal courses, expanding your training reach to all employees.
Engaging Employee Training.
Leverage AI to create dynamic training videos that significantly improve employee engagement and knowledge retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen leverage AI for efficient video creation?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that transforms scripts into polished videos using realistic AI Avatars and sophisticated AI text-to-speech technology. This platform allows users to create high-quality content quickly and efficiently, streamlining the entire production process from text to video.
What makes HeyGen an intuitive platform for training video makers?
HeyGen offers a user-friendly drag n’ drop interface and a rich library of video templates, making it simple for any training video maker to produce professional content. You can easily customize videos with your brand's specific logos and colors, ensuring consistent internal communications.
Can HeyGen assist with adding accessibility features like closed captions?
Yes, HeyGen automatically generates and incorporates closed captions into your videos, significantly enhancing accessibility for all viewers. This feature ensures your internal course videos and employee training materials are compliant and easy to follow, making your content more inclusive.
How can HeyGen streamline the production of internal course videos?
As an ideal internal course video maker, HeyGen simplifies content creation by combining AI Avatars, text-to-video functionality, and screen & camera recording. This allows for diverse formats suitable for engaging training videos and clear how-to videos, perfect for employee training and compliance training.