Internal Communications Video Generator for Engaging Teams
Transform your scripts into engaging internal communications videos with our Text-to-video from script feature for clear and impactful announcements.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second company-wide announcement video regarding new cybersecurity protocols for secure internal video production. The visual aesthetic should be modern and reassuring, accompanied by a calm, informative voice-over. Leverage HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present the critical information, ensuring the message about essential announcements and data security is delivered consistently and effectively across all teams.
A 2-minute onboarding video is needed for new IT support specialists, outlining key troubleshooting procedures. The video's style should be friendly and educational, featuring a helpful, clear voice with on-screen text for complex terms. Employ HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble the visual components and add "Subtitles/captions" to enhance clarity, demonstrating the ease of customisation for specific training needs.
Produce a dynamic 30-second video for the internal development team, showcasing a new API endpoint release as an example of an internal communications video generator in action. This example requires a fast-paced visual style with energetic background music and a concise, enthusiastic voiceover generation. Utilize HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize the video for various internal platforms, ensuring effective visual storytelling for technical updates.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms internal communications with its AI-powered video generator. Quickly create engaging internal communications videos using AI Avatars and Text to Video, boosting engagement.
Boost Internal Training Engagement.
Leverage AI to create dynamic onboarding and continuous learning videos, increasing employee engagement and knowledge retention within your organization.
Streamline Employee Onboarding and Development.
Develop comprehensive and accessible internal training courses with AI, ensuring consistent information delivery and faster employee integration.
Frequently Asked Questions
What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for generating internal communications videos?
HeyGen provides advanced AI-powered tools, including a robust Text to Video Generator, realistic AI Avatars, and integrated voice-over generation. These features enable the swift creation of high-quality internal communications videos from a simple script, streamlining content production.
How can AI Avatars enhance internal communication with HeyGen?
HeyGen's AI Avatars bring visual storytelling to life, offering a diverse range of customizable options to deliver messages effectively. These AI Avatars can be used across various internal communications videos, from onboarding videos to company announcements, fostering greater engagement with your team.
Does HeyGen support multilingual video content for global teams?
Yes, HeyGen facilitates the creation of multilingual video content through its sophisticated voice-over and subtitle generation capabilities. This ensures that your internal communications videos are accessible and impactful for a globally dispersed workforce, enhancing team collaboration and understanding.
How does HeyGen facilitate professional branding and customization in internal videos?
HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including branding controls to incorporate your company logo and colors directly into internal communications videos. Combined with a versatile video editor and a library of video templates, this ensures a consistent and professional visual storytelling experience.