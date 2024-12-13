Internal Communications Video Generator for Engaging Teams

Transform your scripts into engaging internal communications videos with our Text-to-video from script feature for clear and impactful announcements.

Create a 1-minute instructional video for the engineering department explaining the recent update to our core development tool. This video should adopt a clean, professional visual style with a clear, authoritative audio tone, focusing on step-by-step guidance. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to efficiently translate the update notes into a coherent narrative, ensuring smooth team collaboration even with new AI-powered tools.

Develop a 45-second company-wide announcement video regarding new cybersecurity protocols for secure internal video production. The visual aesthetic should be modern and reassuring, accompanied by a calm, informative voice-over. Leverage HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present the critical information, ensuring the message about essential announcements and data security is delivered consistently and effectively across all teams.
A 2-minute onboarding video is needed for new IT support specialists, outlining key troubleshooting procedures. The video's style should be friendly and educational, featuring a helpful, clear voice with on-screen text for complex terms. Employ HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble the visual components and add "Subtitles/captions" to enhance clarity, demonstrating the ease of customisation for specific training needs.
Produce a dynamic 30-second video for the internal development team, showcasing a new API endpoint release as an example of an internal communications video generator in action. This example requires a fast-paced visual style with energetic background music and a concise, enthusiastic voiceover generation. Utilize HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize the video for various internal platforms, ensuring effective visual storytelling for technical updates.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Internal Communications Video Generator Works

Transform your internal messages into engaging video content with AI-powered tools, streamlining production and enhancing team connection effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Simply paste your internal communications text into the platform. The Text to Video Generator will convert your words into a preliminary video draft, laying the foundation for your message.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Scene
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your message visually. Enhance your video further by selecting suitable video templates and scenes that align with your brand.
3
Step 3
Customize and Add Voice-Over
Refine your video by customizing elements to match your brand's style. Utilize our voice-over generation feature to add professional narration, ensuring clarity and impact for your internal announcements.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Video
Once your internal communications videos are perfected, export them in your desired aspect ratio. Optionally, add subtitles to improve accessibility and engagement across your entire team.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms internal communications with its AI-powered video generator. Quickly create engaging internal communications videos using AI Avatars and Text to Video, boosting engagement.

Deliver Engaging Company Announcements

Produce compelling AI-powered internal communications videos to share updates, celebrate achievements, and foster a positive workplace culture.

Frequently Asked Questions

What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for generating internal communications videos?

HeyGen provides advanced AI-powered tools, including a robust Text to Video Generator, realistic AI Avatars, and integrated voice-over generation. These features enable the swift creation of high-quality internal communications videos from a simple script, streamlining content production.

How can AI Avatars enhance internal communication with HeyGen?

HeyGen's AI Avatars bring visual storytelling to life, offering a diverse range of customizable options to deliver messages effectively. These AI Avatars can be used across various internal communications videos, from onboarding videos to company announcements, fostering greater engagement with your team.

Does HeyGen support multilingual video content for global teams?

Yes, HeyGen facilitates the creation of multilingual video content through its sophisticated voice-over and subtitle generation capabilities. This ensures that your internal communications videos are accessible and impactful for a globally dispersed workforce, enhancing team collaboration and understanding.

How does HeyGen facilitate professional branding and customization in internal videos?

HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including branding controls to incorporate your company logo and colors directly into internal communications videos. Combined with a versatile video editor and a library of video templates, this ensures a consistent and professional visual storytelling experience.

