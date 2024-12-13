AI internal communications generator

Create clear, consistent messaging faster and boost employee engagement with Text-to-video from script.

Produce a compelling 60-second explainer video designed for HR managers and IT administrators, demonstrating how an AI Internal Communication Generator drastically simplifies message creation. The visual style should be clean and modern, featuring step-by-step screen captures, supported by a professional voiceover generated directly from a script using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and Voiceover generation capabilities, emphasizing the time-saving benefits.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 1-minute video targeting department heads and project managers, showcasing how robust internal communication software facilitates seamless real-time collaboration across diverse teams. Employ vibrant templates & scenes and clear subtitles/captions to highlight quick message dissemination and feedback loops, with an upbeat audio track conveying efficiency and interconnectedness.
Example Prompt 2
Create a detailed 2-minute analytical overview for senior leadership and communication strategists, focusing on the powerful analytics features within employee communication platforms. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present data visualizations and discuss AI-driven content recommendations, drawing on a rich media library/stock support to illustrate performance metrics and engagement trends with an authoritative yet informative tone.
Example Prompt 3
Generate an engaging 45-second instructional video for marketing teams and compliance officers, illustrating how an internal communications generator ensures a consistent tone and clear messaging across all internal outreach. The visual style should be polished with on-screen branding elements, featuring an AI avatar demonstrating customizable templates and content management features, conveying brand uniformity and message clarity.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Internal Communications Generator Works

Streamline your messaging and boost employee engagement with our intelligent internal communications generator, designed for clarity and impact.

1
Step 1
Create Your Communication Draft
Begin by inputting key details and objectives into our AI Internal Communication Generator. The system will then intelligently craft an initial draft, providing a robust foundation for your message.
2
Step 2
Customize for Brand Alignment
Refine the generated content to reflect your unique organizational voice and maintain a consistent tone. Easily adjust wording, integrate specific company values, and personalize the message to resonate with your audience.
3
Step 3
Enhance for Employee Engagement
Optimize your communication for maximum employee engagement. Add multimedia elements, relevant links, or interactive calls to action to create a dynamic and impactful message that captures attention.
4
Step 4
Distribute and Manage Effectively
Seamlessly distribute your polished internal communications across various channels, such as emails and newsletters. Utilize integrated content management features to organize, schedule, and track your messages efficiently.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Craft Inspiring Company Announcements

.

Produce compelling leadership messages and motivational videos that foster a positive culture and strengthen employee connection.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline internal communication processes using AI?

HeyGen functions as an advanced AI Internal Communication Generator, transforming text scripts into engaging videos complete with AI avatars and synthetic voices. This capability significantly streamlines the creation of clear messaging, saving valuable time for internal teams and enhancing overall productivity.

Can organizations customize videos created with HeyGen for consistent brand messaging?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, empowering users to customize videos with their specific logos and brand colors. This ensures every video aligns perfectly with the company's consistent tone and visual identity across all employee communication platforms.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for enhancing internal communication content?

HeyGen enhances internal communication content with several robust technical features, including automatic subtitles and captions for improved accessibility. It also boasts a versatile media library and stock support for easy content management, along with AI-driven content recommendations to enrich video production.

What impact does HeyGen have on improving employee engagement through internal videos?

By leveraging HeyGen as an innovative internal communication tool, companies can rapidly produce professional and highly engaging video updates. This fosters better employee engagement by delivering clear messaging in a dynamic, impactful format that resonates more effectively than static text.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo