Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second company announcement video for all employees, delivering crucial updates on recent achievements or upcoming initiatives. The tone should be professional and concise, adhering strictly to corporate branding guidelines, with an authoritative yet encouraging voice. This AI internal comms video maker allows users to easily generate the content using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, transforming written updates into polished video messages effortlessly.
Design a 30-second micro-training video targeting the sales department, offering a quick tip on utilizing a new CRM feature. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and highly informative, incorporating screen share clips to demonstrate the steps, accompanied by clear narration and motivational background music. This approach highlights effective internal communications videos by employing HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to ensure consistent, high-quality audio delivery across all training modules.
Produce a 50-second employee engagement highlight reel for marketing and HR teams, celebrating monthly accomplishments and team successes. The video should have a polished and branded visual identity, maintaining a consistent company aesthetic throughout, complemented by inspiring background music. Utilizing HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" feature, this video maker makes it simple to create impactful content that reinforces brand customization and boosts morale.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Enhance Employee Training.
Utilize AI to create dynamic training videos, boosting engagement and improving knowledge retention among employees.
Streamline Onboarding & Skill Development.
Effortlessly produce comprehensive onboarding modules and skill-building courses, ensuring all employees are well-informed and proficient.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of internal communications videos?
HeyGen acts as an advanced AI internal comms video maker, leveraging AI-Powered Features to streamline the production of professional internal communications videos. Users can easily transform text into video with realistic AI avatars and diverse voiceovers, making HeyGen a powerful AI video platform for enhancing employee engagement.
Can HeyGen help ensure brand consistency across company announcements?
Yes, HeyGen ensures strong brand consistency for all your internal communications, including company announcements. With robust brand customization options and customizable video templates, you can easily apply your logo and brand colors using HeyGen's branding controls to create cohesive and professional videos.
What types of internal communications videos can I create with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can create a wide range of internal communications videos, including engaging onboarding videos, informative training videos, and dynamic company announcements. This versatile video maker also supports explainer videos and helps boost employee engagement across various communication needs.
Does HeyGen offer features like subtitles, media libraries, and different aspect ratios?
Absolutely, HeyGen includes essential features like automatic subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility for your internal communications videos. You can also utilize flexible aspect-ratio resizing and access a comprehensive media library/stock support to produce polished content for any platform.