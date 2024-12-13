Boost Engagement with an Internal Communication Video Maker

Simplify creating engaging company announcements and training videos. Access professional video templates to boost employee engagement instantly.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second company announcement video for all employees, delivering crucial updates on recent achievements or upcoming initiatives. The tone should be professional and concise, adhering strictly to corporate branding guidelines, with an authoritative yet encouraging voice. This AI internal comms video maker allows users to easily generate the content using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, transforming written updates into polished video messages effortlessly.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 30-second micro-training video targeting the sales department, offering a quick tip on utilizing a new CRM feature. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and highly informative, incorporating screen share clips to demonstrate the steps, accompanied by clear narration and motivational background music. This approach highlights effective internal communications videos by employing HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to ensure consistent, high-quality audio delivery across all training modules.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 50-second employee engagement highlight reel for marketing and HR teams, celebrating monthly accomplishments and team successes. The video should have a polished and branded visual identity, maintaining a consistent company aesthetic throughout, complemented by inspiring background music. Utilizing HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" feature, this video maker makes it simple to create impactful content that reinforces brand customization and boosts morale.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an Internal Communication Video Maker Works

Streamline your company announcements, training, and onboarding with engaging videos. Easily create professional internal communications that captivate your team and boost employee engagement.

Step 1
Create Your Video Foundation
Begin by selecting a professional "video template" from our diverse library. This provides a quick start for your message.
Step 2
Customize with AI Presenters
Enhance your message by choosing from a diverse range of "AI avatars" and generating natural-sounding voiceovers. This brings your internal communications to life.
Step 3
Brand and Optimize Your Message
"Apply" your company's "branding controls" like logos and colors to maintain consistency. This ensures your video aligns perfectly with your corporate identity.
Step 4
Export and Engage Your Team
Once perfected, "export" your internal communication video in the desired format. This final step ensures your content drives "employee engagement" effectively.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Deliver Impactful Company Announcements

Craft engaging and inspiring company announcements or motivational messages that resonate with your internal audience, fostering unity and engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of internal communications videos?

HeyGen acts as an advanced AI internal comms video maker, leveraging AI-Powered Features to streamline the production of professional internal communications videos. Users can easily transform text into video with realistic AI avatars and diverse voiceovers, making HeyGen a powerful AI video platform for enhancing employee engagement.

Can HeyGen help ensure brand consistency across company announcements?

Yes, HeyGen ensures strong brand consistency for all your internal communications, including company announcements. With robust brand customization options and customizable video templates, you can easily apply your logo and brand colors using HeyGen's branding controls to create cohesive and professional videos.

What types of internal communications videos can I create with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can create a wide range of internal communications videos, including engaging onboarding videos, informative training videos, and dynamic company announcements. This versatile video maker also supports explainer videos and helps boost employee engagement across various communication needs.

Does HeyGen offer features like subtitles, media libraries, and different aspect ratios?

Absolutely, HeyGen includes essential features like automatic subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility for your internal communications videos. You can also utilize flexible aspect-ratio resizing and access a comprehensive media library/stock support to produce polished content for any platform.

