Internal Communication Video Generator: Boost Employee Engagement
Create captivating internal communication videos that drive employee engagement, leveraging AI avatars to simplify production and save valuable time.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 45-second video celebrating recent team achievements, designed to boost employee engagement across the organization. The visual and audio style should be inspirational and positive, with uplifting music and dynamic cuts, enhanced by HeyGen's media library/stock support to showcase diverse success stories and make these internal communication videos truly impactful.
Produce a 90-second announcement video detailing an important upcoming policy change for all employees, ensuring comprehensive internal video communication. Maintain a professional, clear, and authoritative yet approachable visual style, complemented by calm background music, and make use of HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature for maximum accessibility and understanding of the new information.
Design a concise 30-second internal communication video generator demonstration, sharing a quick productivity tip for the marketing team. This video needs an energetic visual style with graphical elements and fast-paced music, ideally generated swiftly by utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform written instructions into an engaging visual guide for employee communication.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Employee Training & Engagement.
Drive higher participation and knowledge retention by delivering dynamic and personalized training videos for your workforce.
Develop Internal Learning & Onboarding Content.
Rapidly produce comprehensive learning modules and engaging onboarding videos to educate new hires and upskill existing teams efficiently.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen improve internal communication?
HeyGen revolutionizes internal communication by enabling organizations to create engaging internal communication videos quickly. With AI avatars and text-to-video generation, you can effortlessly transform scripts into professional videos that boost employee engagement and understanding.
What types of internal communication videos can I create with HeyGen?
You can create a wide array of internal communication videos with HeyGen, including announcement videos, training and onboarding materials, and content showcasing company culture and values. HeyGen offers customizable templates and scenes to suit diverse employee communication needs.
Can HeyGen simplify the process of making internal videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen serves as an intuitive internal communication video generator, drastically simplifying video creation. Its AI-powered platform streamlines the video editor process, allowing you to generate voiceovers, add subtitles, and ensure professional quality, leading to significant time and potential cost savings.
How can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency in employee communication?
HeyGen empowers you to maintain strong brand consistency across all employee communication through robust customisation options. You can incorporate your corporate identity with branding controls, including logos and colors, across various video templates, ensuring every internal video reflects your company's unique culture and values.