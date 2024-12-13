Internal Communication Explainer Generator for Engaging Teams

Simplify learning and enhance employee engagement across remote teams using professional-quality videos generated with AI avatars.

Create a compelling 45-second internal communication video targeting HR managers and internal communications teams, showcasing how to boost employee engagement. The visual style should be professional and engaging, featuring diverse AI avatars presenting key messages with clear voiceover generation, effectively transforming text-to-video from a script.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design an informative 60-second explainer video aimed at department heads and project leads, simplifying complex change management processes. Employ a friendly, modern visual and audio style, utilizing HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to illustrate concepts, complete with professional voiceover generation for clarity.
Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 30-second video for team leaders and remote work facilitators, emphasizing how HeyGen helps remote teams create professional-quality videos while achieving budget savings. The visual and audio style should be concise and upbeat, incorporating rich media library/stock support and automatic subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility.
Prompt 3
Develop a welcoming 50-second video for new hires or the training department, serving as an effective onboarding video template that simplifies learning. The instructional visual and audio style, leveraging a clean design, should demonstrate the ease of use with aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ensuring the content is perfectly adapted for various platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Internal Communication Explainer Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your internal messages into engaging, professional-quality explainer videos to boost understanding and engagement across your team.

1
Step 1
Create Your Explainer Script
Begin by typing or pasting your internal communication message. Our **Text-to-video from script** capability instantly converts your script into initial video scenes, acting as a powerful **text to video generator**.
2
Step 2
Add AI Talent and Voice
Bring your message to life by selecting from diverse **AI avatars** to present your content. Enhance your explainer further with professional **Voiceover generation** in various styles and languages.
3
Step 3
Customize with Visuals and Branding
Refine your video using our intuitive **drag-and-drop interface**. Incorporate your company's branding with custom colors and logos (**Branding controls**) or choose from various **video templates** for a polished look.
4
Step 4
Share and Engage Your Team
Finalize your **professional-quality videos** and use **Aspect-ratio resizing & exports** to share them across all platforms. These engaging explainers will significantly boost **employee engagement** and clarify key messages.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms internal communication into engaging explainer videos, empowering teams to create professional AI videos quickly. Boost employee engagement and simplify learning across your organization effortlessly with our text-to-video generator.

Enhance Internal Communications & Morale

.

Generate engaging AI videos for company announcements, change management, and cultural messaging to foster better employee engagement and understanding.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline internal communication?

HeyGen serves as an efficient "internal communication explainer generator", allowing teams to quickly produce engaging "internal communication videos". This platform simplifies the process of conveying complex information, helping to "simplify learning" across your organization.

What makes HeyGen ideal for creating professional explainer videos?

HeyGen is the go-to "text to video generator" for crafting "professional-quality videos", including compelling "explainer videos", in minutes. Its intuitive interface and diverse "video templates" empower users to produce polished content without needing advanced design skills.

Can HeyGen enhance employee engagement and training efforts?

Absolutely, HeyGen significantly boosts "employee engagement" by providing dynamic "training video template" and "onboarding video template" options. Leveraging realistic "AI avatars" and customizable scenes, you can create captivating learning experiences that resonate with your team.

Which AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for video generation?

As a leading "AI video platform", HeyGen offers advanced capabilities like realistic "AI avatars" and high-quality "voiceovers" generated from text. These features are crucial for supporting "remote teams" and facilitating smooth "change management" with clear, consistent messaging.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo