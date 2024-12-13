Internal Comms Video Tool: Engage & Inform Your Team

Streamline your internal communications and foster employee engagement. Instantly generate professional videos with text-to-video from script.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Develop an informative 45-second video targeted at new hires and team leads, focusing on onboarding videos and training videos that enhance Memory retention. The visual style should be friendly and branded, while the audio remains clear and guiding, utilizing HeyGen's versatile Templates & scenes and essential Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Produce an engaging 60-second internal comms video for department heads and HR, aiming to boost employee engagement through creative and inspiring content with a polished visual and audio style. This impactful video should utilize HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script capability and a rich Media library/stock support to create compelling internal comms videos.
Craft a concise 30-second explainer video for mid-level management and cross-functional teams, simplifying complex corporate communications with a modern, clean, and impactful visual and audio style. Emphasize Time savings by leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars for dynamic presentations and ensuring broad compatibility with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Creative Engine

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Internal Comms Video Tool Works

Effortlessly create engaging internal communications videos that resonate with your team and streamline information sharing, boosting employee engagement.

Step 1
Create Your Content
Start by converting your script into a dynamic video with our AI-powered text-to-video from script feature, making content creation tools accessible.
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Personalize your internal comms videos by selecting from a range of professional templates or generating engaging AI avatars, ensuring your message stands out for employee engagement.
Step 3
Add Professional Polish
Refine your video's message with AI-generated voiceovers, ensuring clear delivery and enhancing your overall internal communications.
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video for any platform by utilizing aspect-ratio resizing and export options, enabling efficient video communication.

Use Cases

Streamline Onboarding and Knowledge Sharing

Expedite new employee onboarding and share vital company knowledge efficiently using easy-to-create, engaging video courses and tutorials.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance internal communications?

HeyGen revolutionizes internal communications by enabling the rapid creation of professional, AI-powered internal comms videos. This powerful internal comms video tool helps organizations deliver clear, engaging messages to their employees efficiently.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating engaging internal videos?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive set of content creation tools, including AI avatars and text-to-video generation, to produce captivating internal comms videos. Users can leverage custom video templates, voice-over generation, and an extensive media library to craft messages that boost employee engagement.

Can HeyGen help streamline our internal communication efforts?

Absolutely. HeyGen is designed to streamline communications by offering a fast and efficient video maker solution. It supports asynchronous communication, allowing teams to create and share important updates, onboarding videos, and training videos that can be accessed anytime, anywhere, enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Is HeyGen suitable for customizing internal comms videos with our brand?

Yes, HeyGen offers robust brand customization capabilities to ensure your internal comms videos reflect your company's identity. You can easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and specific visual elements, ensuring all video content aligns perfectly with your corporate image for a consistent professional look.

