Create a 1-minute internal comms video detailing the latest software update for our corporate training videos, aimed at all employees. The visual style should be clean and professional, with an informative audio tone utilizing HeyGen's voiceover generation to ensure clear articulation of key features and benefits, highlighting the new AI features.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 45-second company announcement video for company-wide distribution, featuring a leadership message about upcoming initiatives. The visual style should be modern and engaging, with a warm and approachable audio tone, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver a consistent and professional on-screen presence for impactful internal communications videos.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 90-second employee onboarding video specifically for new hires, guiding them through the initial steps of using our internal portal. The visual style should be welcoming and easy-to-follow, with a friendly and encouraging audio tone, built using HeyGen's templates & scenes to showcase an easy to use interface from day one.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 2-minute video for our technical teams, explaining the recent changes to our primary video creation platform's API integration. The visual style should be detailed and instructional, with a clear, concise audio delivery, effectively utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to accurately convey complex information.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an internal comms video maker Works

Effortlessly transform your internal communications into engaging videos using AI, empowering clear and consistent messaging across your organization.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Easily transform your written content into a dynamic video. Paste your text, and our AI will convert it into a compelling visual narrative with text-to-video from script.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars to represent your message. Personalize their appearance and voice to align perfectly with your brand's tone.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Effects
Incorporate your company's identity by utilizing branding controls like custom logos and brand colors. Enhance your video further with background music and scene transitions for a professional finish.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your high-quality internal communications videos. Easily resize for different platforms and export your creation, ready to share with your team for maximum engagement.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Impactful Company Announcements & Culture Videos

Craft engaging company announcements and motivational content that connects with employees, fostering a positive and informed internal culture.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation for internal communications?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI internal comms video maker, simplifying the process of producing high-quality internal communications videos. You can transform text into engaging video content using advanced text-to-video conversion and realistic AI avatars, all through an easy-to-use interface.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for brand consistency in videos?

HeyGen provides robust customization features to maintain your brand's identity across all internal communications videos. You can leverage various templates and scenes, incorporate branding controls like logos and colors, and utilize a rich media library to create unique and consistent content.

Can HeyGen support diverse video formats and exports for different platforms?

As a versatile video creation platform, HeyGen supports various video formats and aspect-ratio resizing capabilities to fit different distribution channels. This ensures your internal videos, complete with automatically generated subtitles/captions, are optimized for every viewing experience, from employee onboarding to company announcements.

How do HeyGen's AI features enhance internal training and announcements?

HeyGen's powerful AI features, including realistic AI avatars and advanced AI voice-over generation, significantly enhance corporate training videos and company announcements. These capabilities enable you to produce professional and engaging content quickly, improving message delivery and employee engagement.

